LPGA Star Gives Nelly Korda Unexpected Career Setback After 71-Week Streak – Report

After dominating the LPGA Tour through 2024 and holding the World No. 1 spot for a commanding 71 consecutive weeks, Nelly Korda’s grip on the throne has officially come to an end. Her 2025 season has been a far cry from the historic seven-win tear she unleashed the previous year. As of early August, Korda remains winless in twelve starts, and despite consistent top-20 finishes, she has struggled to deliver the kind of knockout performances that once made her nearly untouchable.

Her closest brushes with victory came with a runner-up finish at the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T2 at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Beyond that, it’s been a string of top-10s—solid on paper, but lacking the firepower that previously defined her dominance. The culprit? A combination of surging competition and recurring physical issues. Korda has admitted that persistent neck spasms have disrupted her training and taken a toll on her form, saying, “Every time something flares up in my neck… I feel it a little bit more than what I used to.”

Now, after finishing outside the top 25 at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Korda has officially relinquished the World No. 1 ranking. The top spot now belongs to Thailand’s Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul. The 22-year-old’s rise had been predicted for weeks, and golf rankings expert Nosferatu confirmed it in a widely shared X post: “22yo Thai, Jeeno Thitikul, will be the new No.1 in the world!” With Korda’s reign officially over, a new era begins.

Thitikul’s rise is no fluke. The 22-year-old, who first became No. 1 at just 19, has been sensational in 2025. She claimed victory at the Mizuho Americas Open in May and added a win at the PIF Saudi Ladies International earlier in the year. She also finished solo second at the Evian Championship after a playoff battle. Her consistency—eight top-10s and just one missed cut—stands in sharp contrast to Korda’s winless run. As the Rolex Rankings tightened heading into the AIG Women’s Open, Korda’s T36 finish there all but guaranteed Thitikul’s ascension.

Thitikul has kept her focus inward amid the ranking noise. “Still my job is the same,” she told media recently, downplaying the pressure. Korda, on her end, seemed at peace with the looming change: “I don’t really have anything more to prove to people, ever. I love playing in these kinds of conditions.” But results speak volumes, and in 2025, Thitikul’s have been louder. With the crown shifting hands, the conversation around Korda has turned from dominance to durability. The spotlight hasn’t faded, but the expectations have evolved. And while some fans are puzzled by her sudden decline, those inside the ropes say the reality is far more complex.

‘Harder than ever’: Andrea Lee on Korda’s 2025 struggles

While fans might be surprised by Korda’s stumble, fellow LPGA pro Andrea Lee says it was bound to happen, because winning on tour has never been harder. “It’s harder than ever to break into the winner circle,” Lee told KCAL News when asked about Korda’s slump. The numbers back her up: in 2025, winners have emerged from eight different countries, and no single player—other than Thitikul—has found true momentum.

Lee, who has competed alongside Korda at Solheim Cups and team events, added that the depth of talent on tour has made repeat wins almost impossible. And with Korda battling recurring neck spasms, limited practice time, and increased mental pressure, the task becomes even tougher.

Even with a stellar resume, including Olympic gold and multiple majors, Nelly Korda now faces a new kind of test—one where consistency isn’t enough. As Lee noted, the field has caught up, and “that margin for error just doesn’t exist anymore.” Whether Korda can bounce back remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the road back to No. 1 won’t be easy, and she knows it.