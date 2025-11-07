LPGA Star Issues Statement After Being Disqualified from $2M Golf Event: ‘Disappointed’

Many rules in golf can lead to a player’s disqualification from a tournament. For example, arriving more than five minutes late is grounds for disqualification in professional play. Similarly, playing the wrong ball or from an incorrect spot can result in the same penalty. Recently, Ben Crane was disqualified from the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship for playing the wrong ball. While these causes of disqualification are uncommon, one of the rarest reasons is signing the wrong scorecard. Since golfers record all their shots and scores, why would someone sign a wrong scorecard? Although unintentional, errors like this do happen, as LPGA star Muni He can confirm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chinese golfer was competing at the Aramco China Championship, sponsored by PIF, the Saudi organization backing LIV Golf. She signed an incorrect scorecard and was consequently disqualified from playing the remaining two rounds. Muni He informed her fans via Instagram: “Hi everyone, just a quick update, I won’t be playing tomorrow here in Shenzhen due to signing the wrong scorecard. This is the first time this has happened in my 20 years of playing competitive golf. I’m extremely disappointed that this happened here in China, in front of my home crowd. However, as a golfer, I wished to take accountability for the situation. I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve received this entire week, and thank you to all the fans that came out and watched.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While signing the wrong scorecard is both rare and disappointing, several golfers have made this mistake. For example, Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the 2024 Genesis Invitational after signing an incorrect scorecard following the second round; he had signed for a par on a hole where he actually made a bogey. “Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility,” Spieth wrote on X after his disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, teaching pro Heather Angell was disqualified from the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard. She signed for 5 on a par 5 16th hole, while her actual score was a 6. However, she would not have suffered much from this, as she was 15 over 87 with nine bogeys and three double bogeys after Round 1, placing her near the bottom of the leaderboard.

On the other hand, Muni He was performing well before her disqualification. She opened with a 4-under-par 69, including a bogey on hole 2 and five birdies on holes 3, 7, 10, 13, and 16. Her second round was a par 73, with two birdies and two bogeys. After two rounds, she was tied for 35th at 4 under par 142.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Aramco China Championship is part of the 2025 PIF Global Series and was held from November 6 to 8 at Mission Hills Resort in Shenzhen. The high-profile tournament offered a $2 million prize purse and featured an innovative team-based format alongside individual competition. Muni He, along with other Chinese stars like Yin Ruoning, was a leading figure at the event.

The Public Investment Fund is investing in several women’s golf tournaments. While tensions exist between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, PIF continues to invest in an LPGA tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

PIF sponsors $4 million LPGA event

Despite PIF’s $1.4 billion in losses from LIV Golf, its investment in women’s golf has been profitable. The events backed by PIF have attracted big names like Lottie Woad and Charley Hull. Soon, from 2026 onwards, stars like Nelly Korda may also play in their events. PIF is sponsoring a new $4 million event co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, called the Aramco Championship.

This tournament will take place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and will not feature a match play format. The addition of this event reflects PIF’s strategy to broaden its influence in women’s professional golf by attracting top talent to its sponsored competitions. Although surprising to some, given PIF’s recent financial losses through LIV Golf, the sustained success in women’s golf explains why they continue to invest heavily in the sport. The partnership between the LPGA and LET, combined with the substantial prize money, underscores the growing importance and financial backing in women’s professional golf under PIF’s sponsorship.