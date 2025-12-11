LPGA Star Issues Urgent Plea After Facing Golf Bag Crisis: ‘Please Find My Bag’

Just days after a strong finish to her season in Spain, LPGA star Aditi Ashok found herself in a frustrating battle off the course, worse than her double bogey on the 18th.

LPGA star from India, Aditi Ashok, alongside her compatriot Avani Prashanth, finished just outside the Top-10 at the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España. Both carded a 71 in the final round, with Aditi having three birdies and two bogeys. While the event ended on December 2, Ashok faced a personal crisis on December 4 as she reported her missing bag. It seemingly happened on her return journey from Spain.

She posted on her X account, “Been 2 days since I landed and no one knows where my bag is.”

She tagged Emirates Airlines and their support system, and voiced her frustration.

“I thought Emirates was good with bags hence I flew with them. Big mistake as it looks like they don’t even care to find it. Their tag line FLY BETTER isn’t true at all, Please do better.”

In that post, Emirates Support replied, “Hi Aditi, sorry to hear about your bag. We’d like to check this for you. May we ask if you filed a report on it upon arrival? If so, please share the file reference number, bag tag, and ticket number via DM. We’ll search our records for your details and get back to you on this. Thanks.”

She also tagged Iberia Airlines in the same post, and they replied, “Hola, we are sorry to read your message and the inconvenience caused. Please tell us by private message your PIR number and the full name associated with it, and we will review your case. Thank you.”

Even though the airline authorities were prompt to offer their support and help, the problem remains unresolved. A few hours back, the Indian golfer shared another update.

“It’s been 10 days and still no bag!! @emirates @EmiratesSupport can you please find my bag?”

Again, Emirates responded, “Hi Aditi, sorry to hear you still haven’t received your bag. We saw your sent DM and replied to it. Please check your inbox. Thanks.”

But before pleading with Emirates to find her bag back, the LPGA golfer reflected on her performance, too.

“A bit late to post, but thanks to @SpanishOpen & @DeporteBusiness for the sponsor invite. I always enjoy playing in Spain and going back to Malaga was a fun way to finish my season…”

While only time can tell how fast Ashok’s crisis will be resolved, this isn’t the first time such a chaotic incident has occurred with the Indian LPGA Tour star.

How LPGA star Aditi Ashok had her bag misplaced back in 2022

In 2022, too, Ashok had her kit bag misplaced by the France Airlines.

Giving details about the alarming incident, Ashok pointed out that the bag did not make it to the flight as it took off from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. After getting off the plane, the golfer was shocked to find out that her kit was not with her.

Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Golf – Women’s Individual – Final – Round 1 – Kasumigaseki Country Club – Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – August 4, 2021. Aditi Ashok of India in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville

With no other options left, Ashok requested the airlines to take immediate action and asked them to arrange for her kit bag. She also shared that she had an upcoming golf event for which she urgently needed the kit.

Taking to X, Aditi Ashok wrote, “Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag.”

With a history of airline mishaps and her essential equipment still missing, Ashok’s experience highlights a recurring nightmare for traveling professional athletes.