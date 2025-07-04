LPGA Star Joins Michael Kim in Voicing Frustration With R&A for Unclear Stance

With just under two weeks to go until the 2025 Open Championship, the anticipation is building across the golf world. Set to be played from July 17–20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, this year’s Open returns to one of the sport’s most demanding links venues. The 156-player field will take on tight fairways, deep bunkers, and the dramatic coastline of Antrim, all in pursuit of the iconic Claret Jug. Xander Schauffele returns as the defending champion, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa headline a stacked field. But, for a few players, still waiting for final confirmation from the R&A, excitement has turned into frustration.

So, exemptions range from recent major winners and past Open champions to the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and standout finishers on the PGA and DP World Tours. A limited number of spots are also allocated through the Open Qualifying Series and Final Qualifying events. As of now, roughly six spots remain in the field.

Additionally, the R&A, the governing body behind The Open, is responsible for setting the tournament’s entry criteria. And that’s where the tension lies. PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim, currently ranked around 55th in the OWGR, took to X on July 4 to vent. “You’d think with less than two weeks before the Open Champ starts, the R&A could give me a decent idea of whether I’m playing it or not… but nope.” he posted, revealing that all he’s been told is he has a “slight chance.” “My friend who looked at all the qualifications has given me more info than the R&A has,” he expressed in evident frustration. According to Kim, if the R&A uses OWGR to allocate the remaining six spots, as it has in prior years, he’d likely get in. But the silence from the organization has left him guessing.

Jenny Shin, a top-30 LPGA player, echoed his frustration. “Same here. They’re telling me ‘you might get in,’” she replied. Shin, who finished T12 at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and has made every cut this season, is projected to sit around 24th in the women’s world rankings. Like Kim, she appears well within range for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, if OWGR is used, but has received no official communication from the R&A. Both players are strong contenders based on recent form. Kim finished runner-up at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and grabbed a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Shin, meanwhile, has quietly put together a consistent LPGA campaign with solid results at key events. But neither knows if they’ll tee it up at Royal Portrush.

The situation brings into focus the lack of transparency from the R&A as the clock ticks down. While the organization is managing a complex qualification system, players with clear statistical cases are left in limbo. And while Kim and Shin wait for clarity, the full field is already taking shape, with several big names notably absent.

Big names missing the 2025 Open

While some players are still hoping for a call, others already know they won’t be teeing it up at Portrush. Injuries and failed qualifications have sidelined several notable names for the 151st Open. Tiger Woods is the most high-profile absence, missing the event as he continues to recover from Achilles surgery. The three-time Open champion had hinted earlier in the year that Royal Portrush was a long shot, and by June, his withdrawal was confirmed. Fellow American Billy Horschel is also out for the season after undergoing hip surgery earlier this spring.

Qualification setbacks have sidelined former Ryder Cup stars as well. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, who won the U.S. Open in 2010, fell short at Final Qualifying despite a strong start. Englishmen Ian Poulter and Chris Wood, both veterans of the Open Championships, also came up short at the same stage. From the LIV Golf ranks, Spain’s David Puig and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen both failed to secure spots through qualifying tournaments. With LIV now offering one automatic berth to its season’s top performer, competition is tight, and not all prominent names are guaranteed a place. Their absences underscore the ruthless nature of the Open qualification. Royal Portrush will be packed with star power, but not everyone made the cut.