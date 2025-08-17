LPGA Star Lives Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ After Struggles at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic

Withdrawing is often described by golfers as feeling like a loss without a scorecard. For Alexa Pano, that painful truth struck at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic. After battling through the opening round, the 21-year-old could not continue, citing health issues that turned her “worst nightmare” into reality.

The rising star on the LPGA circuit set out to play at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club from August 14 to 17. Carding a 74 overall for round 1, Pano sat at 2-over 144th on the leaderboard. Even though the scores didn’t look pretty, Pano had plenty of chances for a comeback. However, things took a turn. The 21-year-old shocked fans when she withdrew abruptly from the event during the second round. The LPGA Media soon broke the news through a post on X.

For the aspiring star, there could not be a bigger heartbreak. It was her “worst nightmare”, as she puts it, coming to life. Following her withdrawal from the Standard Portland Classic, Pano received some messages, which she took to her Instagram story to address. The American LPGA pro clarified that she had to withdraw from the event due to some health issues she had been dealing with for some time. The restraint in her decision felt clear as she wrote, “My worst nightmare is to WD from an event but unforntunately the health issues i’ve been dealing with off the course the past few weeks caught up to me yesterday.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Pano bade a bittersweet goodbye to the Standard Portland Classic, as she shifted her attention to recovering. Although she did not clarify the exact health issues, it is clear that rest is a non-negotiable for the young star. With her recovery underway, hopefully, she will tee it up at the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada next week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The LPGA Tour’s rising star already has had a remarkable run, turning pro at just 17. Pano’s maiden win came in 2023 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Although that remained her only win, her 2024 run was pretty impressive too, with 18 cuts made and more than half a million season earnings. Pano also earned fame as the youngest golfer to play at the JLPGA event at just 11. Even though her health took a toll on her performance this year, Pano has a lot of potential moving ahead. Her achievements show just that.

Alexa Pano’s disappointing 2025 run

The 2025 LPGA Tour season has been a tough one for Alexa Pano. Entering her 19th event at The Standard Portland Classic, she has struggled to make an impact on the leaderboard. In 18 previous starts, she has made 12 cuts but only three finishes inside the top 30. For a player with incredible past success, the season’s results have been disappointing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Consistency has also been an issue. Pano ranks inside the top 25 in strokes gained off the tee and around the green, yet she sits 96th in the Race to the CME Globe. Scoring chances and top finishes have been rare this year. After strong showings in Portland in 2023 and 2024, the lack of breakthrough results adds pressure on the 20-year-old.

Pano has said her withdrawal from the Standard Portland Classic was due to health issues she’s faced “off the course the past few weeks.” It’s possible her recent illness contributed to her struggles this season. However, this remains speculative, as Pano has also stressed that the issues have been short-term.