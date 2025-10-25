LPGA Star Opens Up About the ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ of a Relationship With Her Father Amid Fallen Form

Arguments, pride, love, and lessons, a good relationship has it all. LPGA star Jenny Shin’s relationship with her father is somewhat like that. After turning professional in 2010, she clinched her first and only title win at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. Born on October 7, 1992, the LPGA star turned 30 in 2022. But turning 30 for her hasn’t just meant a new chapter in her golf career. It’s brought new conversations, hard truths, and a deeper understanding of her father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jenny Shin shared an X post revealing her “emotional rollercoaster” relationship with her father. “Ever since I’ve stepped into my 30s I’ve been having many heart to heart convos with my dad. And it is always an emotional rollercoaster to understand why and how,” she wrote in the post.

Her relationship with her father has always been somewhat unconventional in a way. Fans got a glimpse of the same during a 2023 Instagram Q&A session. A fan had asked her who had made the most significant impact on her life. The LPGA star was quick to give a witty reply that reflected the tense but loving relationship she has with her father. She did say that her father made the biggest impact, but she also said that the relationship included a ton of negativity and abuse, humorously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shin had just turned 30 then, and it looks like intense conversations continue with her father. She knows that they are likely to continue. “But the biggest understanding I’ve gained is that I’m very proud to be his daughter and that he truly did the best he could raising me. We will forever butt heads, jump to having arguments and constantly ask why we make or made certain decisions but know that we have always loved one another and will continue to do so,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout champion had said that her father had made her independent and resilient. Echoing similar feelings in an Instagram post shared in November 2023, Shin said, “This man. He taught me valuable life lessons growing up. He taught me discipline, value of money, having responsibilities, being accountable, importance of solitude and means to survive. He raised me like a son, and at times it was a challenge and caused a strain in our relationship but I am who I am because of him.”

These comments show that while their relationship has always been like that, Shin has always loved her dad. It is not just Shin, though. Many golfers have shared stories of how their parents have always played a major role in shaping them and their careers. For instance, Charley Hull shared a touching Instagram story featuring her dad ringing a bell at a cancer treatment center. The story had a simple yet heartfelt message saying, “Love you, Dad.”

AD

Auston Kim had also shared how her father, Christopher, had played the role of a coach in shaping her career. During an interview, she mentioned how her father was happy but not too thrilled when she beat him for the first time. “Of course, he was happy that it happened but also not too thrilled that he had just got beaten. I remember that day and how fun it was for me personally. Spending a day with him on the course, of course, that was really fun,” Kim said.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While many golfers have shared their relationships with their parents, Jenny Shin’s message holds more meaning. Shin is struggling with her form, and she even said it sometimes affects her sleep and health. Conversations like this can help golfers stay calm and even get back their form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jenny Shin’s concerning form in 2025

Jenny Shin, a former U.S. Girls’ Junior champion at 13, finished tied for 23rd (T23) after a final-round 3-over 75 at the 2025 Women’s Open. She began the round with an early bogey on the par-4 3rd and suffered additional dropped shots on the 14th, 17th, and 18th holes. This undid her promising momentum from a strong Round 3 performance the previous day.

She took to X after the game and said, “Don’t think I’ll sleep well tonight. What a cra**y way to finish.” She has performed consistently throughout the season, but hasn’t claimed a title like in the past several years. It’s usually the Sundays when she falters. The AIG Women’s Open and the Meijer LPGA Classic are prime examples. But despite that, Shin has maintained her tour card comfortably and remains within the LPGA’s top 60. This is a testament to her consistency and resilience, which she credits to her father.

Jenny Shin would look to end her 8-year-long winless streak. She has been the one to focus on the process and not the results. However, it is time for her consistency to yield results.