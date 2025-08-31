LPGA Star Returns to Work Just 18 Weeks After Childbirth, Lydia Ko & More React

“Coming soon…” – that’s how Alison Lee broke the news of her pregnancy on social media back on March 3. Fast forward to April 25, Lee and her husband, Trey Kidd, welcomed their baby boy, Levi Todd Kidd. Now, just 18 weeks after giving birth, Lee is back in action, gunning for her first LPGA Tour win next week.

As per reports, Lee is set to make her highly anticipated return to competition at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship, taking place at the Golfcrest Country Club from September 5-7. This event will mark her first tournament appearance since giving birth earlier this year. The LPGA’s maternity policy allows new mothers two years from their child’s birthdate to return to competition. So her return may not be as surprising, but the timing of it definitely is.

And it has definitely excited her fellow pros. The LPGA announced Alison Lee’s return with a post saying “Alison Lee back in action next week 🇺🇸,” featuring clips of her gameplay. Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, and Australian amateur Wendy Powick liked the post, building the hype around Lee’s comeback. And why wouldn’t they?

As a Golf Saudi ambassador, Alison Lee has consistently shone in events backed by the organization. She’s claimed two LET wins in Aramco Team Series individual tournaments, winning in Sotogrande in 2021 and Riyadh in 2023.

On the other hand, her talent and consistent performances have earned her Solheim Cup spots in 2015 and 2024, representing Team USA in both instances. Additionally, she will be making this comeback on her home soil.

She is pretty excited about that as well: “It feels great to be back competing, and to do so on US soil makes it even more special.” Alison Lee, currently ranked 105th globally, last competed at the Aramco Team Series event in Saudi Arabia back in November. But, of course, doing this after becoming a mother has definitely made it more special for Lee: “Becoming a mum has been an incredible experience, and I’m grateful for the support of my family as well as Golf Saudi.”

Still, Lee is by far the first LPGA pro to play months after the birth of their child. LPGA pro Katherine Perry-Hamski gave birth to her first child in September 2020 and then returned to tournaments in February 2021. So, as moving as a child’s birth is, these pros definitely love the game just as much. If not more.

Nonetheless, Lee isn’t the only recent mom looking for a breakthrough comeback to the LPGA this season; Brittany Altomare is another.

Brittany Altomare is gunning for top form, a year after the birth of her child

Just this week, Brittany Altomare was gearing up to play at TPC Boston in Norton for the 2025 FM Championship, an event she was excited to participate in after missing last year’s inaugural FM Championship due to the birth of her son, Wyatt. “I’m really excited,” she said, “I was sad to miss the first year last year, but I’m really excited to play this year and to see a bunch of family and friends and to play in front of a home crowd. So it should be fun.”

Although Altomare had lived in Tampa, Florida, for several years to train, Shrewsbury remained close to her heart, and she was thrilled to have her family, including her father Tom and baby Wyatt, cheering her on. She eventually missed the cut at the event, but she sure did enjoy her time at the tournament, even if it wasn’t as easy.

“That made it really hard,” Altomare said of those days when her son couldn’t accompany her during tournaments. “I didn’t enjoy that at all, but this half of the year, he’s going to be out with me pretty much all the time, which is a lot better.” Still, Altomare will need more effort to bring a solid performance to the course this year; in her 13 starts, she has made the cut only four times.

Regardless of that, Brittany Altomare is part of a select group on the LPGA Tour, being one of only six mothers currently professionally competing alongside fellow golfers Stacy Lewis, Caroline Masson, Azahara Munoz, Sophia Popov, and now Alison Lee, while other mothers on the tour have either taken maternity leave or announced their retirements. So, it’s a pretty big deal.