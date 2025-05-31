LPGA Star Reveals She Could End Up Arrested at U.S. Women’s Open After a Risky Move: ‘It’s Quite Difficult…’

In 2022, pro golfer Toppie Hogan was playing at the Canadian Tour qualifying event in Arizona. A little ill during the opening round, the golfer started his opening round with a 4-over 76. Unfortunately, the trouble seemed to follow him as he prepared for his second round. Some forty-five minutes before his second round, he realized his car had been stolen. However, it wasn’t until 13 hours later that he realized his car had been mistakenly towed. Something similar happened at the U.S. Women’s Open; however, the “thief” this time is a veteran LPGA star.

Currently present at Erin Hills’ U.S. Women’s Open as an NBC reporter, the former LPGA star shared a funny moment she experienced ahead of the major. Mel Reid arrived late in Milwaukee and found no one at the rental car desk. She unlocked rental cars and eventually got into one she mistakenly believed was hers. After realizing she was supposed to be with a different rental company, Enterprise, instead of Hertz, she had to handle the situation. Though the mix-up baffled Reid a little, she kept laughing and smiling during her episode on Quite Please! With Mel and Kira.

“I stole a car yesterday,” Reid informs Kira Dixon. It takes Dixon a second to realise what Reid just said, “You stole a car? Did you just like get in the wrong rental car or something?” Reid replies, “Uh, close,” and then describes the frustrating situation of looking for her rental car. “So I’m like starting to unlock these cars, and none of the cars are all locked. And I was like, “What the f–k is going on?” Anyway, I got to like the 20th car, and it was, I thought, “Screw it, I’ll try the premium section, which is not what I should be doing.” And one was open, and I thought…perfect, this must be my car.” She realized she wasn’t meant to take a car and that she wasn’t with Hertz that week. Beyond this, Reid realized one thing: she didn’t remember where she picked the car up. So, she parks the car somewhere and then rushes out of there. However, if the cops show up at her place one day, she wouldn’t be surprised.



“So if you don’t hear from me next week, it’s because the Milwaukee airport police have come and found me and arrested me. Yeah, no, I agree. I completely stole a car. I just thought I could bullsh-t my way through it, but when there’s actually nobody there to bullsh-t to, it’s quite difficult to do so,” Reid added, but only after boasting about her car reversing skills.

While Mel Reid’s story is amusing, women’s golf has seen its share of thefts. In 2023, Ingrid Lindblad faced a tough start at the second stage of LPGA Q School in Florida. Her suitcase mistakenly went on an earlier flight to Orlando, and upon arrival, her AirTag indicated that someone was stealing it. She contacted the police and filed two reports about the lost clothing, but felt relieved to have her golf clubs. Afterward, Lindblad rushed to Target and Wal-Mart to buy replacement golf clothes, spending $250. However, there’s one story even more jarring than this one.

That one time, the AIG British Open’s trophy got stolen (no joke)

In 2019, Georgia Hall, the defending champion, faced a tough situation while getting ready for the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club. Just two months before, someone stole the trophy she had won in 2018 from her car in London. The theft occurred in broad daylight when someone broke her back window and took the trophy. Despite her attempts to find it, she never recovered the trophy. Hall shared her experience, saying, “They broke my back window in the middle of the day and just took it. There were no cameras around. I’m not sure if they knew it was mine since it was in a box. They left my golf clubs, which is a bit odd.”

At a press conference, she talked about how important the trophy was to her, calling it her greatest achievement in golf and referring to the tournament as her home championship, which she believed was “the best major in the world.” For the tournament, officials used a replica trophy since the original, introduced in 2007, was linked to the RICOH Women’s British Open at St Andrews.

Since her win, Hall has had difficulty matching her previous success, with only two top-10 finishes since July 2018. Now, ranked 97th in the LPGA, Georgia Hall is having a bit of a performance issue. In her 7 appearances this season, she missed cuts in 5 events.