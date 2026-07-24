LPGA Star Reveals True Reason Behind Her Odd Accessory at $2M Event Amid Challenging Conditions

After her opening round on Thursday, A Lim Kim revealed that she likes playing at Dundonald Links because it is fun and windy. What’s more is that she waits all year for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open to get to Scotland and enjoy fish and chips. This happiness and fun translated into an exceptional opening round, and she delivered eye-catching visuals alongside her swings because of her unique earmuffs. Out of curiosity, a media representative couldn’t hold back from asking the reason behind it.

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“My earmuffs, when I take them, my ears, they are warm and I just keep it,” A Lim Kim said after her second round at the $2 million LPGA event. “My confidence is more higher.”

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She is wearing cute and odd white bunny earmuffs to keep her ears warm. This would have certainly come in handy because of the changing conditions at Dundonald Links.

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“In the morning wasn’t easier than yesterday because [it] came [with] rain — but the afternoon, after [the] back nine, was better. But still hard for me. I don’t know. I don’t feel [like it’s gotten] easier but still harder,” she said about the conditions.

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A Lim Kim started the event with a round of five-under 67. Starting on the back nine, she started with three consecutive birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 12th. She made four more birdies and two bogeys in the remainder of the round, finishing third on the leaderboard after the first round.

Today, she started on the front nine with a par score on the par-four first hole. Then came a bogey on the second, which she quickly covered with a birdie on the third hole. She followed it with par scores from holes four through nine. The pattern on the back nine was almost similar. A Lim Kim started with a par and bogey on the 10th and the 11th, respectively. This time, though, the birdie to compensate for that came late on the 18th.

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Across the two rounds, she hit fairways 17/28 times. Her average driving distance was 281 yards, while she took 57 putts. Currently, she is second on the leaderboard with a cumulative score of five-under 139. She is still five strokes behind the leader, Jenny Shin, who is through only 12 holes.

With many professionals yet to finish their rounds, the leaderboard remains fluid. However, Lim, who battled the challenging conditions with a unique earmuff to protect herself from the wind, has secured her place in contention heading into the weekend.