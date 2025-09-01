LPGA Star’s Hole-in-One At TPC Boston Creates $25K Impact For People In Need

When Ariya Jutanugarn stepped up to the 16th tee during the final round of the FM Championship, few could have predicted that her hole-in-one on the par-3 would result in more than just a spotlight moment. Being her fourth ace in her career, her reaction wasn’t over the top. But when she realized the impact her shot had, the moment took on a much deeper meaning.

At the press conference post her 6-under finish at the FM Championship on Sunday, the main focal point of discussion was her brilliant ace on the 16th from 120 yards. But unlike her other aces, this time, the ace didn’t come with a car or a fancy prize. “That’s okay. I can get something for myself,” Jutanugarn quipped when she learnt of the same. But the moment quickly turned from playful to poignant when she was informed that her ace had actually triggered a $25,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as part of the CME Group Cares Challenge.

And her ace being the first and only one of the tournament made her achievement more impactful. “I just want to say thank you for doing that. It means a lot for me and, of course, for all the girls,” Jutanugarn confessed when she learnt of the donation. The reporter explained that St. Jude is a world-renowned pediatric hospital and research facility, dedicated to treating and curing childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, all while ensuring families never receive a bill for the treatment.

Ariya Jutanugarn was clearly moved and sought more information. “So, CME pay? How much?” she asked. “I believe $25,000 every time an LPGA player makes a hole-in-one during a tournament. So, before yours today, they have donated $240,000 this year,” the reporter informed her. “Oh, that’s nice,” Jutanugarn said with a soft smile, her voice filled with genuine appreciation.

While the shot itself was spectacular, a perfectly judged 120-yard gap wedge that took one hop before disappearing into the cup, it was what followed that made it unforgettable. For Jutanugarn, who’s won 12 LPGA titles and played under pressure on the game’s biggest stages, the ace at TPC Boston may not go down as her greatest shot, but it’s undoubtedly one of her most meaningful ones.

But being her fourth ace in her career, and the first since she holed out on the par-3 17th hole in the third round of the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship, Jutanugarn didn’t erupt in celebration. Instead, she stayed grounded, aware of her broader struggles during the week, which led the former World no.1 to finish far behind at tied 35th. “I’ve been struggling all day, all week,” Jutanugarn told Golf Digest after the round. “I made two birdies today, and my score is even. So I told myself if I can finish under [it’d] be nice,” she added. Despite the ace and moments of brilliance, the result was another reminder of a lingering truth that she hasn’t seen a victory on the LPGA in a long time.

Ariya Jutanugarn hasn’t won in four years on the LPGA

For a player who reached the No. 1 ranking in the Women’s World Golf Rankings in June 2017 and has 12 LPGA Tour titles, including two majors at the 2016 Women’s British Open and the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open, it’s been a long stretch without a win. Her last victory came at the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, where she was partnered with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn, and the duo shot a total score of 24-under par. But despite flashes of brilliance since that win, Ariya Jutanugarn’s trophy cabinet hasn’t seen any new additions.

Still, Jutanugarn has stayed consistently competitive. She recorded five top-10 finishes in both 2023 and 2024, with strong showings at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic (runner-up) and the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open (tied 3rd).

This season, she has already made 13 cuts in 15 starts, with six top-10 finishes, including impressive runs at the Evian Championship (7th), the Scottish Open (8th), and a near-win at the Chevron Championship, where she was part of a five-woman playoff including the winner, Mao Saigo. The victory has remained elusive for Ariya Jutanugarn, but the consistency and fight are very much intact.