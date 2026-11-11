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LPGA Stars React as Fellow Pro Gaby Lopez Shows Off Her Dance Moves Alongside Jason Derulo

Gaby Lopez took the stage with Jason Derulo during The ANNIKA festivities, and her fellow LPGA pros couldn’t contain their excitement.

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Lopez had promised to bring “some Mexican energy” to her team. During The ANNIKA festivities, she delivered—not on the golf course, but on stage. Joining Derulo for a dance routine to “Mi Chico,” the Mexican golfer gave her fellow professionals another reason to cheer.

Her performance drew enthusiastic Instagram reactions from Michelle Wie West, Alison Lee, Cheyenne Woods and Annika Sorenstam. Wie West’s response captured the excitement perfectly: “GABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU DID ITTTTTTT.”

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The LPGA Tour shared the clip with a playful introduction: “She’s our chica 💃 Gaby Lopez got on stage with @jasonderulo to show off her moves to Mi Chico.” The organization posted the performance on Instagram and X, putting Lopez in a different kind of spotlight during tournament week.

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LPGA Stars Cheer on Lopez’s Dance Moves

Rather than simply appearing alongside Derulo, Lopez joined the singer and his backup dancers in the choreographed routine, embracing the moment and showing off her moves.

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Her fellow golfers were quick to respond with encouragement. Lee wrote, “Yasssssssss Gaby,” while Woods added, “Yesssss Gaby!!!!” followed by a fire emoji. Sorenstam also showed her approval, posting four clapping emojis.

The praise extended beyond women’s golf. Dylan Frittelli, whose Instagram handle is @frittellivision, offered a memorable assessment of Lopez’s personality: “I wish I had 1% of her spunk.” The DP World Tour’s website identifies the account as belonging to Frittelli.

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Other commenters echoed the excitement. Instagram user @andrea_ostos08 posted “Wowwwwww” alongside two fire emojis, while @maria_balcazar declared, “Another Level,” followed by three fire emojis.

“I’ll Bring Some Mexican Energy”

Lopez had already offered a glimpse of that playful personality during Los Angeles Golf Club’s WTGL media-day press conference in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on September 20, 2026.

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Sitting alongside Lee and Wie West, she was asked who would be the team’s biggest smack talker. Lopez did not hesitate with her response.

“I’ll bring some Mexican energy,” she said, according to the ASAP Sports transcript.

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The remark was made in the context of team banter rather than her eventual appearance with Derulo. However, her enthusiasm for music, atmosphere and team spirit also came through elsewhere in the same conversation.

Asked about her first impressions of SoFi Center, Lopez highlighted the energy surrounding the new competition.

“To have the energy, to have the music, to have everyone so pumped and to bring the energy just to our team, I think it’s going to be very special and just super energetic,” she said.

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Her performance during The ANNIKA festivities offered another example of that enthusiasm. This time, Lee and Wie West were among those cheering her on, turning the support she often brings to her teammates back toward her.

Lopez Looks to Carry the Energy Back to the Course

With her dance performance earning plenty of applause, Lopez’s attention now returns to competition.

She is listed in the field for The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled for November 12–15 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

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After entertaining her fellow professionals alongside Derulo, Lopez will have another opportunity to give her supporters a reason to celebrate. This time, she will be hoping to bring that same confidence and energy to the golf course.