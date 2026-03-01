LPGA Stars Show Support as Fellow Pro Hits $450,000 Milestone With Husband by Her Side

Every win on the LPGA Tour is a celebration in itself. But when it’s the 7th win, the celebration has to be bigger, and it was. Hannah Green posted an image with the trophy she won at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship, and fellow professionals joined in to celebrate with her.

“Win number 7 🤭 @hsbcwomensgolf 🫰🏻,” Hannah Green wrote in the caption of an Instagram post she shared after her win in Singapore.

It was a carousel post, the first slide of which featured her holding the newly earned trophy. That was followed by images featuring Green with her husband, caddie, team, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Green (@hannahgreengolf)

While no win on the LPGA Tour is easy, this one was way more challenging. A lot of professionals were on the Australian golfer’s neck for the title. And it became even more challenging when she hit bogeys on holes 17 and 18. This gave way for the runner-up, Auston Kim, to tie the regulation rounds by hitting a birdie on hole 18. But as she failed to do so, Hannah Green emerged victorious.

She carded rounds of 71-66-68-69 to finish with a score of 14-under par 274. Auston Kim, on the other hand, ended with a score of 13-under par. Closely following those two were Minjee Lee, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and Angel Yin, who, despite facing physical challenges, performed brilliantly to finish T3.

Notably, this was Hannah Green’s 7th LPGA Tour title. Her other six victories on the tour include the 2019 Cambia Portland Classic, the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship, the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, the JM Eagle LA Championship, and the BMW Ladies Championship.

The win got her $450,000, which was the winner’s paycheck at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship. Besides that, she will also win some Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking Points, which will cement her position among the top golfers on the LPGA Tour.

The major champion also climbed 14 positions on the Race to CME Globe and is now in 2nd position, only 18 points behind the leader Jeeno Thitikul and 118 points ahead of Nelly Korda at 3rd position. As she uploaded her Instagram post about the win, fellow professionals poured wishes and congratulations to the 7x LPGA winner.

LPGA peers flood the comments with praise

Hannah Green’s win resonated well beyond fans.

World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, kept it simple yet powerful. She showered praise with just emojis, reflecting that showing appreciation doesn’t always need words. “👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” she commented on the post. Thitikul herself was in the field at the event and finished T31, behind Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and others.

It was her first finish outside the top 10 finish since the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open. After 8 consecutive top 10s, she finished at T31, and yet showed appreciation for Hannah Green’s win.

Grace Kim’s reaction, on the other hand, added a lighter but more personal touch. Her “Go gweenyyyyyy” comment reflects the bond the two Australian golfers share. It represented playful support for the fellow countrywoman that arises from close tour friendships.

Veteran Morgan Pressel also chimed in. Her message was a straightforward “Congrats Hannah!!” Pressel’s words underscored how established golfers continue to recognize the younger generation and their efforts.

Meanhwile, Auston Kimm who played her rookie year in 2024, wrote, “Well played!! Congrats!!” This comment would have felt especially meaningful, as it came from the golfer who pushed Green until the final holes. Kim finished runner-up at the event, with a difference of just one stroke. Kim’s comment also highlights the mutual respect golfers have on the LPGA Tour, which is a core part of elite-level golf.

Another to join the conversation was Hye Jin Choi, who added her energetic response of “👏🏻👏🏻Congrats🔥.”

Together, the reactions painted a clear picture. They showed that Green’s latest victory wasn’t just another win. It was a moment her peers genuinely rallied around.