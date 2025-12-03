LPGA Tour Faces Heavy Criticism for Failing to Give Q-School Stars Their Deserved Recognition

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The LPGA Tour talks a big game about growing its audience, but its silence on one of the season’s most crucial events is deafening. The final stage of the LPGA’s Q-school, the gateway to the tour, begins tomorrow; however, the coverage of the event is almost non-existent.

The Monday Q Info has put it out there bluntly on X.

“The final stage of LPGA Q-school starts tomorrow, and there isn’t a single article about it on their website. There isn’t a single tweet about it. (the latest tweet was ‘long putts of 2025’)…,” read the post.

And it’s true. There are, in fact, no updates on the LPGA’s website regarding the Q-School, scheduled to take place on the Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Alabama on December 4.

“There is one IG post about it with 6 pics of the course, zero of players. Same on the Epson Tour socials. Not a field breakdown, not a story about a single player in the field, and if you didn’t go to the Leaderboard tab at the top of their webpage, you wouldn’t even know it’s going on. The last article is from November 28th…and is about Nelly getting engaged. Just have to be better than this,” the post continued.

The lack of attention is particularly glaring given the constant talk of the tour trying to improve its visibility and players pointing out that they don’t receive enough attention even when they deserve it. Given the talent playing in the Q-School, the ignorance is even more shocking.

“You’ve got a major winner in Hinako Shibuno, vets like Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Danielle Darquea, & Kim Kaufman (amazing human interest story too), the LET OoM winner in Shannon Tan, & young guns like Amari Avery & Gianna Clemente. There are players worth marketing!!” one commented.

Compelling stories exist, and there are enough for the LPGA to cover. However, they’ll continue to be invisible if the Tour itself doesn’t mention them. That’s what another comment summed up.

“Hard to get people to care when the Tour itself doesn’t.”

We’ve heard insiders like Meg Adkins pointing out that players need to do enough to earn more media opportunities to be visible. But what’s the excuse here when it’s one of the most important events of the season to decide the future players on the tour, and it’s not talked about?

If the Tour’s goal is truly to showcase the best players, this week’s near-total silence feels like a missed opportunity. Without articles, field breakdowns, or social coverage, fans have no way to connect with the players or understand the drama unfolding.

But it’s not just the LPGA. Last year, the PGA Tour faced similar backlash for being ignorant about the Q-school coverage.

The PGA Tour faced the same backlash for the Q-School silence

The PGA Tour Q-School kicked off at Dye’s Valley Course, where Corey Shaun opened with an outrageous 61, piling up nine birdies. It was the kind of round people would have loved to watch, but the Tour’s main account didn’t acknowledge it once.

Monday Q Info couldn’t help but fire off a sarcastic jab.

“I promise I’m just going to focus on the positive this week. But not a single tweet about Q-school from the main PGA Tour account. One of the greatest rounds in Q-school history was just shot… and nothing.”

A blunt interpretation of the whole situation last year summed it up best.

“If you invest nothing in telling the ‘nobody’ story, it’s easy to say that no one cares and they should shrink the tour.”

It echoed a familiar frustration – similar to that of this year – the Tour only seems to spotlight the stars who already bring in fame, clicks, and sponsors. When the names are lesser known, the coverage shrinks, and with it, the stories too.