LPGA Tour Pro Takes Aim at Lydia Ko and Others As She Begins Her Grand Slam Chase

It’s finally time! The field at Royal Porthcawl is set for the final major of the women’s golf season, the AIG Women’s Open 2025. A final shot at major glory, deciding the year’s top performers, and often shaping end-of-season honors like the ANNIKA Major Award and world rankings. Running from July 31 to August 3, the AIG Women’s Open promises fast-moving leaderboards and nonstop drama. Defending champion Lydia Ko returns, aiming to fend off a strong field and defend her crown. While Ko prepares for her title defense, an LPGA star is putting pressure on Ko and other players alike. And this might just shake the record books.

It’s Minjee Lee, focused on achieving her career grand slam. Lee won her third career major on June at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Fresh off her first major win of the season, Lee is ready to dominate at Royal Porthcawl this week. The 29-year-old Aussie needs just one major to join an elite seven with a career grand slam. But Lee aims even higher—to match her idol Karrie Webb’s rare “super grand slam” of five different majors. Only seven women in history—including legends like Inbee Park and Annika Sörenstam—have captured a career grand slam. Lee could become the eighth to enter this elite club

“All the majors are a great motivator for me,” Lee said. “So yes, I definitely want to win it at some stage… that’s quite a big motivation for me to try and get over the line.” At just 29, Minjee Lee has quietly become the anchor of Australia’s women’s golf. Lee has surged ahead in recent years, collecting three majors—including her latest at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. As Lee eyes golf’s grandest milestone, the experience could prove pivotal for Australia’s hopes at Royal Porthcawl.

With five top-10 finishes in 11 AIG Women’s Open starts, Lee is not only the most experienced but also the most decorated among the nine Australians teeing it up this week. The group includes major champions Hannah Green and Grace Kim. Breakout names like Gabriela Ruffels and Steph Kyriacou will also be delivering action at Royal Porthcawl. LPGA regulars Cassie Porter, Karis Davidson, and Hira Naveed will also tee it up on the iconic course. Rounding out the squad is Kirsten Rudgeley, making just her second career major appearance.

With $9.5 million at stake, the season’s final major brings high pressure and massive opportunity. A star-studded field sets the stage for more than just a title; this could define legacies.

Minjee Lee has challenges ahead at Porthcawl’s demanding course

AIG Women’s Open lands at Royal Porthcawl for the first time in history. But this is far from just another links course. It promises breathtaking beauty and relentless difficulty as part of the same equation. Alongside iconic sea views from every hole, it’s a demanding links test that separates the creative from the cautious. For Minjee Lee, adapting to this rare combination of coastal conditions and strategic shot-making could be the key to keeping her grand slam hopes alive.

“You have to be really strong off the tees, with driver, whatever you have off the tee,” Lee said ahead of the tournament. “There’s a lot of shots that go up into the air and the greens are a little bit lower, so you can’t really see where they land… It reminds me of an in-between links and kind of a regular golf course, but without trees.” That blend of linksy unpredictability and classic ball-striking demands makes Royal Porthcawl a truly unique setting for the season’s final major. For players like Lee, precision off the tee and a calm mindset will be crucial in the swirling coastal winds. Navigating blind shots, firm turf, and unpredictable bounces demands sharp course management and total control over ball flight.

As the wind shifts and pressure builds, Royal Porthcawl is poised to test not just players’ swings, but also their resolve.