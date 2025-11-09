LPGA Tour Suspends Final Round of $2.1M Event Over Poor Conditions of Golf Venue

What could have been a spectacle for the LPGA fans was completely watered down – quite literally. The final round of the $2.1 million TOTO Japan Classic was suspended at 10:57 am local time on Sunday, the LPGA confirmed on its official X handle. The reason provided was unplayable course conditions.

Upon a quick weather check, one can pin the blame on rain. With temperatures around 14°C, 90% precipitation, and 95% humidity, heavy rainfall has likely left the greens and fairways waterlogged. Now, players will have to wait for quite some time for the course to get back to its original condition.

At the time of suspension, home favorite Nasa Hataoka led the field at 16-under. She was one shot ahead of Yuna Araki. For Hataoka, this delay will be a cause of concern. She is chasing her seventh LPGA Tour title, with this being potentially her second win at this event. It was 2018 when Nasa Hataoka was last crowned the Toto Japan Classic. Meanwhile, Miyu Yamashita, currently at solo fourth, was looking for another victory after her triumph at the Maybank Championship last week.

Hence, this event holds significant importance for many in the field. In other news, Thai player Ariya Jutanugarn had already withdrawn earlier due to an injury. Yan Liu also exited after underwhelming rounds of 74. This made the competition rather easy for the players currently contesting. Yet, rain posed a hurdle. What is notable, though, is that this is not the first time weather has hampered this particular event.

Even last year, the event was marred by Tropical Storm Kong-Rey in the region. At the Seta Golf Course, the play was halted as Taiwan’s powerful typhoon completely scrapped Saturday’s third round. The play was then reduced to 54 holes. When the game finally resumed on Sunday, Rio Takeda clinched a dramatic six-hole playoff victory over Hana Wakimoto.

Then, back in 1990, the officials were forced to shorten the event to 36 holes due to persistent rain. That incident made it one of the shortest tournaments in the event’s long-running history. In fact, with 500 Race to the CME Globe points for the winner and 320 to the runner-up, the TOTO Japan Classic remains a significant stop on the LPGA Tour. So, it remains to be seen what the next steps are for the tournament.

What happens next at the TOTO Japan Classic?

The TOTO Japan Classic is being held in Otsu-shi, Shiga, which falls in the central region of Japan. The weather here in November typically remains dry and mild, with 50-64°F as the temperature. Yet, the region remains vulnerable to occasional rain. And considering the history, it would presumably be wise on the LPGA officials’ part to stay prepared.

If one looks at standard tour protocols, the immediate focus will be on future weather assessment. Officials have closely monitored the conditions and have decided to call off the final round. The winner will now be decided by a play-off between Hataoka and Araki on the 18th, which has been reduced to a par-3 hole.