LPGA Tour Takes Action on Broadcast Mishaps With Major Changes Ahead of FM Championship

Fans still remember the Evian sting. Social posts beat TV to the finish. Viewers learned the result before NBC showed it. Beth Ann Nichols captured the mood: “I quit watching twitter because the tv coverage was so far behind the LPGA’s feed.” What’s the point of a playoff if fans can’t see it live? That felt avoidable. It also felt familiar. Charley Hull added to this sentiment when she said, the quality of LPGA tournament broadcasts needs to get a lot better. And that means more cameras on site, more on-screen technology.”

Then came the CME controversy. The third round aired on a delay. The richest week in women’s golf looked secondary. Sponsors noticed. So did fans. Trust slipped again.

Meanwhile, rights trouble overseas added noise. A Korean partner missed payments. Events felt uncertain. Confidence wobbled. Momentum faded. The LPGA needed a fix.

Now the LPGA is course-correcting at TPC Boston. The FM Championship will run live, from early to late. ESPN+ carries Featured Groups for about 40 hours from August 28–31. Thursday and Friday run 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday and Sunday run 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET. That covers both waves each day. That also protects the big swings fans hate to miss.

Golf Channel adds daily live windows from 3:00–6:00 p.m. ET. So viewers can move between platforms without gaps. That solves the dead zones. It also answers the loudest complaints. Fans asked for full days. The schedule delivers them.

Production will feel bigger. Will Haskett calls play. Amanda Blumenherst analyzes. Angela Stanford reports from inside the ropes.

Amy Rogers handles live interviews. Country Club Adjacent adds personality. That mix puts the action first. It also keeps the broadcast buzzing. The LPGA can’t afford another shank on coverage, and this lineup shows intent.

LPGA’s fan experience revolution

This push centers the viewer. You get morning drama on ESPN+. You get afternoon pressure on the Golf Channel. You get real-time highlights instead of spoilers. You get fewer reasons to look away. Analysts flagged poor final-round coverage at Evian, pointing out how delays and missed shots ruined the flow. The LPGA listened. Now it is designing around those failures.

In the past, even flagship stops like the CPKC Women’s Open stuck to a traditional broadcast style. The host of a recent golf podcast noted how different it would feel if microphones picked up more of the on-course chatter and player banter. That’s the next step fans want: coverage that doesn’t just show shots but reveals the personalities behind them. The FM Championship takes a first step by expanding access, but it also sets the stage for future innovations.

The purse trend supports the reset. FM jumped from $3.8 million in 2024 to $4.1 million this year. It rises again through 2028 to $5 million. Bigger money demands bigger reach. The Tour knows that. Sponsors realize it, too. Coverage must match the stage.

This is also about tone. Past choices felt reactive. This feels proactive. The Tour says it worked with partners to ensure seamless live coverage. That signals a standard. It also sets an expectation. If life is promised, life must happen.

So the question shifts from apology to execution. Will the broadcast keep pace with the golf? Will the feeds sync with social? Will fans feel seen? The plan says yes. The schedule supports it. The team on-site can carry it.

If Boston delivers, the blueprint is clear. Start early. Stay alive. Meet fans where they watch. Let the golf breathe. And never let a spoiler beat the broadcast. That’s how you rebuild trust. That’s how you turn a fix into a standard.