LPGA Tour’s Touching Tribute Earns Emotional Reactions from Golf Pros: ‘Doing It for Little Me’

Every win on the LPGA Tour needs to be a celebration. Whether it’s the golfer’s first or seventh, the celebration is big and filled with nothing but joy. And the LPGA Tour’s latest Instagram post wasn’t about a trophy celebration or an update about the leaderboard. Instead, in a simple, heartfelt post, the LPGA shared a carousel of photos with a simple caption.

“They were all little girls with big dreams once,” the LPGA Tour wrote in the caption.

It is a simple carousel post with a catalogue of images. Each slide featured a different LPGA pro as a young girl with a sentence about their biggest achievement so far. The first slide featured Jeeno Thitikul as a young girl, holding what may be her first trophy as a golfer. The image featured a sentence that described her as currently holding the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings.

Following Thitikul’s slide was a photo of a young Lydia Ko, with a caption detailing her achievement of earning a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame at 27. Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Lauren Coughlin, and several others followed Ko, bringing the total to fifteen LPGA pros. Every slide and image had a sentence about their achievements.

They range from Lucy Li being the youngest US Women’s Open qualifier to Saki Baba winning the 2022 US Women’s Amateur, and many more. This comes ahead of the fourth tournament in the 2026 LPGA Tour, the Blue Bay LPGA, and after the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The results have been varied as Nelly Korda won her 16th title, while Thitikul and Hannah Green won their 8th and 7th titles, respectively, to start things. And the post has since quickly gained traction, attracting attention from several pros across the golf community.

LPGA Tour pros flood the comments with emotion

Kicking things off was Alexa Pano, who kept things simple and heartfelt. The 21-year-old, who won her first LPGA title in 2023, showed her affection for the post with just emojis. “❤❤❤,” she commented on the post before commenting again to say, “shoutout admin this so cutie.” One of the slides featured her and reflected her winning her first title on her 19th birthday.

Michelle Wie West, a fitting presence given her journey, followed Pano’s comment. West is the youngest player to ever qualify for a USGA amateur competition when she did so at age 10. She eventually rose up the ranks, breaking records along the way before winning the 2014 US Women’s Open. Like Pano, she found the post adorable and commented, “This is so cute 😭”

Auston Kim and Gemma Dryburgh also commented on the post, with Kim keeping things personal. Like Pano, one of the slides also featured her and highlighted her 2023 Epson Tour Championship win that earned her LPGA membership. Her comment mirrored that as she wrote, “Doing it for little me.” Meanwhile, Dryburgh echoed Pano and West’s emotions, writing, “Love this! 💪🏻❤️”

Not only that, Lydia Ko, Louise Danner, Jeeno Thitikul, and a variety of other pros all showed their love for the post by liking it. Their reactions showed that the post had a clear impact on the golf world. So much so that it resonated with not just fans but pros from across the world.