The LPGA is preparing to take a much tougher stance on slow play, and players who repeatedly exceed their allotted time could soon face fines of thousands of dollars. Starting with the 2027 season, the tour will introduce an aggressive pace-of-play policy that removes the warning system for minor violations. Instead, it imposes escalating financial penalties, reaching $8,000 for repeat offenders.

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LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler is particularly enthusiastic about the changes, as seen in the CME Group Tour Championship press conference video David Rumsey of Front Office Sports shared on X. Speaking about the announcement, he said improving the pace of play has become a priority for both fans and players.

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“Our fans have spoken, and frankly, our athletes have spoken too. They want to see us play faster. And if you were paying attention, last week at our player meeting, we unveiled the new pace of play policy. It’s very aggressive. This is a place where the LPGA wants to lead from the front. And there was a great moment when we shared the policy. I’ll admit it, my heart was racing. I wasn’t exactly sure how all the players would respond. And when they started applauding, that was a confidence-building moment for us, and I’m very excited to see how it unfolds,” Kessler said.

The biggest change is the removal of multiple warnings for minor timing violations. Under the existing 2026 rules, players who exceeded their allotted time by one to five seconds received two warnings before facing a $5,000 fine on their third occurrence.

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That approach will disappear in 2027. Players will instead receive an immediate $2,000 fine for their first violation, followed by $4,000 for the second, and $8,000 for the third.

The penalties become even more significant when players exceed their allotted time by longer periods. A violation of six to 15 seconds will continue to carry a one-stroke penalty, but the revised policy will add a $2,000 fine. Players who take at least 16 seconds longer than their allotted time will receive a two-stroke penalty along with a fine that increases based on their previous infractions.

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The tour is also tightening its season-long monitoring system. Under the 2026 policy, players faced a fine after accumulating 40 timed holes. The new rules lower that threshold to 35 holes and introduce a tiered financial structure.

Players who reach 35 timed holes will face a $35,000 fine. Additional timed holes between 36 and 40 will cost $1,000 each, increasing to $2,000 per hole between 41 and 45. From 46 to 50 timed holes, the penalty rises to $3,000 for every additional hole.

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Another important adjustment concerns the time allowed for an individual shot. The maximum time will drop from 70 seconds to 60 seconds. This gives players less time to prepare and execute their shots.

The decision comes after the tour struggled to achieve lasting improvements despite its earlier efforts to address slow play.

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Pace of play improved in 2025, but that progress stalled in 2026. The number of holes being timed increased by 12%, while warnings and penalties also became more frequent.

During the 2025 season, the LPGA recorded three one-stroke penalties and two two-stroke penalties. Through most of 2026, one-stroke penalties had already risen to five, while two-stroke penalties held steady at two.

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The LPGA’s decision also reflects growing player frustration.

Charley Hull has been one of the most outspoken critics. Her concerns became particularly visible during the 2024 Annika at Pelican Golf Club, when her Saturday grouping with Nelly Korda took five hours and 38 minutes to complete its round.

Hull described the situation as “ridiculous” and said she felt sorry for the fans who had to wait. She even suggested repeat offenders should lose their tour card.

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Nelly Korda also expressed frustration after that round. She argued that players needed to be penalized and called for rules officials to watch from the first group.

Following the announcement of the 2027 policy, Korda welcomed the changes, saying, “I’m a big fan.” She added that no player wants to spend more than five hours on the course.

Hull also supported the new financial penalties, responding to the announcement with a straightforward, “I’m happy about that.”

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The new policy fits into a broader effort by Kessler to improve the LPGA’s visibility, presentation, and commercial prospects.

Kessler became commissioner in July 2025. One of his biggest achievements has been securing a partnership involving FM, Golf Channel, and Trackman that ensured every LPGA round was televised live in 2026.

In that context, slow play becomes a much bigger concern than the time players spend completing individual rounds. Long delays can disrupt broadcast schedules, affect the viewing experience, and make it harder to retain casual audiences.

The real test begins in 2027, when players discover whether the threat of an $8,000 fine and additional season-long penalties is enough to change habits that have frustrated fans for years.