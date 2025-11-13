LPGA Welcomes Another Ex-LIV Golf Executive to Its Board Days After Signing Event Deal With PIF

Following the Global Series, the LPGA was already having some strong links with the PIF. In recent times, renowned stars such as Carlota Ciganda, Georgia Hall, and Charlie Hull have joined the LPGA. Furthermore, to make matters even rosier for LPGA fans, a $4 million event has also been confirmed by the tour. As per the reports, it will be co-sanctioned by LET, as the Aramco Championship will be added to the golf calendar soon. And now, big-shot officials from LIV are also transitioning over to the tour.

In a recent update from the LPGA, its front office confirmed the addition of a brand new member to its Board of Directors. And that is none other than F1 and ESPN executive Sean Bratches. While he is scheduled to join in 2026, the addition of such a name will be quite significant for the tour. While working for ESPN and the F1, the veteran campaigner was vested with the responsibility of overseeing the commercial operations for both organizations.

Now, coming to his LIV Golf connection, Bratches also had a similar role in commercial operations for LIV. However, after his short stint, Bratches resigned from his position at LIV. Meanwhile, there is more to the story of his coming into the LPGA. As a matter of fact, the newly appointed BOD member is a confidant of the newly appointed LPGA commissioner, Craig Kessler. Joining the board as an independent director, Bratches made some valuable contributions towards Kessler’s book, ‘The Dad Advice Project.’

Surely, with so many changes getting ringed in, a large shift in power dynamics is inevitable. As of now, the former FTC chair John Veihmeyer’s term as the BOD chair will come to an end in 2026. Taking his role will be Madeleine Kleiner, who initially joined the BOD in 2020. Meanwhile, Bratches is not the only renowned name from LIV to transition to the LPGA.

Former LIV Golf administrator joined the LPGA following a new deal with PIF

Just days ago, the LPGA tour announced that it will be hosting a co-sanctioned $4-million event with the PIF. It’s the Aramco Championship, which is scheduled to unfold in April of 2026. While years ago the PGA tour backed off from such a proposal and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf was launched, the LPGA did not let go of such an opportunity under the leadership of their newly appointed commissioner, Craig Kessler. But alongside that, the LPGA has taken another step forward, adding a LIV Golf member to a crucial position on its team.

On November 10, 2025, the official X handle of the LPGA Tour posted, “We’re thrilled to announce Monica Fee as the new Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer 🙌. Fee will oversee the LPGA’s global sales and partnership strategy, driving revenue through official marketing partnerships, tournament title sponsorships, and other commercial assets.”

Monica Fee, who served as the Senior Vice President & Global Head of Partnerships for LIV Golf Investments for almost 4 long years, bid farewell to her position in October 2025. She has been a part of LIV Golf from its beginning. Now, after 4 years, Fee has been offered the role of the LPGA Tour executive. Not only did Fee get a better role to serve in for the women’s league, but she would also be in a leading position for the organisation. Now that the LPGA has joined hands with PIF with a new vision, fans will just wait to witness how the upcoming days turn out.