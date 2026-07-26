Lucas Glover Launches Protest Against Controversial Green Reading Technique at $8.8M Event

Lucas Glover was struggling at the $8.8 million 3M Open, but his frustration boiled over on Sunday. On the 10th, the 46-year-old staged an unconventional response to the AimPoint putting technique at TPC Twin Cities. Rick Golfs shared a clip of the moment on X and wrote:

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“LMAO Lucas Glover REALLY hates AimPoint! This is hilarious. He is sick of guys stomping all over the hole, so he did a mini protest here. Put me on team Glover. Rooting for him from now on.”

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Playing alongside Max Greyserman on the 10th, Glover drained a 10-foot birdie putt to move to 6-under for the tournament. But instead of celebrating the birdie, the six-time PGA Tour winner removed his FootJoy golf shoes and walked toward the hole in his socks to retrieve his ball. After collecting it, Glover returned for his shoes before leaving the green.

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The apparent protest targeted the AimPoint putting technique, a method several players around the green were employing. The data-driven method helps golfers read greens by using their feet to gauge the slope of the putting surface and their fingers to determine the intended target line. However, as critics have pointed out, it can cause increased foot traffic around the hole and contribute to slower play, which makes it controversial.

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Glover himself isn’t a fan of the technique, as he previously complained about it during the Lucas Glover Show on Sirius/XM, which he ended earlier this year. Last year, during the January 28 episode, he was listing ideas to improve PGA Tour pace of play. And he said AimPoint “statistically, hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour. Statistics have borne that out.”

He even added that it’s “kind of rude to be up near the hole, stomping around figuring out where the break is in your feet.” His conclusion on the matter was that “it needs to be banned. It takes forever.”

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Anyway, the tournament hasn’t gone entirely to plan for Glover. After opening his campaign with a solid 6-under 65 (8 birdies and 2 bogeys) on Thursday, he followed it up with rounds of 1-under 70 (4 birdies and 3 bogeys) and 1-over 72 (2 birdies and 3 bogeys). He finished the final round with a 1-over 72, his most challenging round yet: a bogey on the front nine and two double bogeys on the back nine. Even 2 birdies on the 10th and 12th and an eagle on the 18th couldn’t save the round.

As for the AimPoint putting technique problem, he actually could make a difference. Glover was elected PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Chairman earlier this year through a membership vote. He will replace Adam Scott next season as the Player Director for the PGA Tour’s board. He will address the controversial AimPoint green-reading technique with board members.

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Only time will tell whether his position on the board can actually make a difference.