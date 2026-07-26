Lucas Herbert Caps Off Victory by Drenching Caddie in Champagne, Leaving Fans in Stitches

Sometimes, the biggest laugh after a golf victory has nothing to do with the winning shot. That’s exactly what happened after Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf UK. He and his caddie, Nick Pugh, share a very friendly bond. Pugh’s long beard and colorful glasses have made him one of the most popular caddies on LIV Golf. So, after his win, Herbert decided to have some fun as he opened a bottle of champagne and drenched Pugh in it. What made the moment even more special was that Pugh was seen enjoying it every bit as much as Herbert and was open to gulping down the champagne.

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“@pughdog1 is absolutely loving it 😂” LIV Golf wrote, sharing a video of the same on Instagram.

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It was nothing short of a dream week for the Australian professional. He had just matched the lowest round of 62 at a men’s major during last week’s The Open. When asked about it, Lucas Herbert noted that he wanted to carry that momentum at JCB, too.

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“I don’t know. I think last week gave me a lot of confidence that I can mix it with the best guys. Just wanted to really carry that into this week the best I could,” Herbert said during the post-round conference at LIV Golf UK. “I think I got out of my own way the first two rounds, and I started thinking about it yesterday. Yeah, it was just good to play like that today when I was being pushed by two of the best players in the world.”

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The 30-year-old started with an opening round of 11-under 61. It had nine birdies and an eagle on the par-five tenth. Then, he followed it with rounds of six-under 66 and three-under 69. Today, he carded a round of ten-under 62. He posted ten birdies in the final round to win by an impressive margin of six strokes.

Collectively, he finished the tournament with a score of 30-under 258. With that, he set the lowest-ever score at a LIV Golf tournament. Apart from that, he also scored the most birdies, 30, at a single event. Additionally, his birdies and eagles combined were 32 strokes, which is again the most in any tournament in LIV Golf’s almost five-year history.

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His score also helped his team, Ripper GC, beat Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII by four strokes. All of this is as impressive as it seems, but it was still the celebration that got showered with attention.

Fans turn Nick Pugh into the star of Lucas Herbert’s champagne celebration

One fan enthusiastically wrote, “Yes Pughy!!!!.” The comment reflects how Pugh has built a loyal following through years of celebrating victories alongside Herbert. The duo has shared a strong relationship since 2019. They have enjoyed many victories together, including three DP World Tour and a PGA Tour title.

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Off the course, Lucas Herbert and his fiancée, Erika, asked Pugh to be ordained online and officiate their wedding. Thanks to that strong bonding, signature beard, glasses, and easygoing personality, Pugh has earned recognition that few caddies enjoy.

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Another supporter summed up the admiration with “Best caddy in the world.” It’s not just the fan who believes that, as Herbert himself has praised his caddie. After The Open Championship 2025, Herbert noted that Pugh and he complement each other very well. His caddie is methodical and meticulous, while he is a little more artistic and a spur-of-the-moment type.

Pugh’s distinctive appearance also inspired plenty of creative humor. One fan joked, “This is actually where the wizards power originates.” It is a playful nod to his long white beard, which he has been growing ever since he paused his golf career and began caddying nine years ago. He complements it with eye-catching glasses that always match the color of his wedding band.

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The champagne celebration also prompted some witty responses. One user commented, “Champagne spray defence system activated @pughdog1,” while another wrote, “Cat that got the cream.” Herbert has regularly pulled Pugh into post-win festivities. The popular caddie has developed a reputation for taking everything in stride. This makes the joke resonate with fans familiar with their partnership.

Judging from the reactions, fans were just as entertained watching Pugh enjoy the moment as they were by Lucas Herbert’s champagne shower itself.