Lucas Herbert Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

It was January of last year when Lucas Herbert decided to join LIV. The reason was the same as every other golfer who shook hands with the Saudi-backed league: Financial security. Since then, as per reports, he has accumulated a massive amount of $10+ M in total course prize money. A decent share of this amount comes from his 2025 earnings.

A season that paid in bulk

Most of Lucas Herbert’s bills would have been paid by LIF Golf’s earnings alone. Known to pay its players highly, LIV helped the Aussie take advantage of it.

Herbert played in all of the 13 LIV Golf’s regular-season events. He did see a great run on several of those tournaments, such as a T2 in Mexico City. That alone delivered a whopping $1.2 M, which was his biggest payday of the year. He followed that with a solo fourth in Hong Kong that was around $800K, and a T4 in Riyadh, which gave him $900K. These three events alone credited around $2.9 M into his season total.

A great thing about LIV is its team events. Herbert is part of Ripper GC, which is captained by Cameron Smith. They won in Miami and secured second place in Mexico City. At the season’s end, Ripper GC found itself in ninth place in team standings. Now, if reports are to be believed, Herbert might have received $500k as a team bonus. This is not anywhere near the estimated $1.4 M he took home in 2024, when Ripper FC won the whole thing.

Anyway, Lucas Herbert doesn’t just play in LIV.

His biggest non-LIV moment came in Japan. He won the International Series Japan, which led him to take home around $360k. As talented as he is, he also bagged a T5 at the PIF Saudi International, earning $136K. All of this proved that he can and will deliver decent results outside of his LIV.

Overall, this makes his 2025 earnings somewhere around $6 M. He registered a 32% earnings increase compared to 2024. Back then, he had reportedly made just over $5 M. With two seasons under the breakaway league, the amount collected so far is impressive, given the fact that he is not a top performer.

But he continues to perform consistently, which gives him the attention of people who add to his bank account.

The fancy side of Lucas Herbert’s finances: The endorsements

For any golfer, prize money isn’t the only showstopper. Depending on their portfolio, several brand endorsements play a steady part in helping elevate their net worth. The same can be said for Lucas Herbert. From golf equipment to apparel, he has several lucrative deals under his belt.

Herbert uses TaylorMade, Titleist, and Srixon for his golf balls, drivers, irons, and more. If you add on these, it comes to approximately at $150K – $250K. Other than this, apparel sponsorships from Adidas and Greyson Clothiers can account for $75k – $150K. Then some brands pay for patch and logo placements.

These amounts range from $25K to $100K. So, in all, his annual endorsements are likely somewhere around $300K to $500K. It should be noted that these estimates are based on industry standards. No brand or golfer ever discloses the amount of their brand deals.

These estimates place Lucas Herbert in the mid-tier range among his fellow professionals. Although this income is significantly lower than that of players like Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, who earn in double digits, Herbert’s growing upward trajectory shows that he can soon elevate his financial value. Currently, he finishes 14th on the LIV Golf money list.