Lucas Herbert Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

Lucas Herbert is playing great golf at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, and many fans want to know how much money he makes.

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The 30-year-old Australian golfer made a huge career choice when he decided to leave the traditional tours and join the LIV Golf League. Since he made that move, his bank account has grown very quickly. Let us look at how much money Herbert has made from his big tournament prizes and sponsor deals.

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Big Paydays in the LIV Golf League

Moving to the new golf league completely changed Herbert’s finances. Before he joined LIV, he made a good living, but now he takes home massive amounts of cash. During the 2024 season, Herbert made just over $5 million in prize money.

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Things got even better for him in 2025, when his yearly earnings jumped by 32 percent to hit a massive $6 million. And in May 2026, Herbert earned $5.5 million, winning LIV Golf Virginia.

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Imago Credits: Lucas Herbert, Instagram

A huge part of that cash came from a few great weeks on the course. For example, he finished tied for second at a big tournament in Mexico City, which earned him a single-day check of $1.2 million. He followed that up by finishing fourth in Hong Kong for $800,000 and another great week in Riyadh, which earned him $900,000.

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He also plays on an all-Australian team called Ripper GC, led by Cameron Smith. The team won major events together, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra team bonuses to his wallet.

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According to National Club Golfer and Today’s Golfer, Herbert’s total earnings stand at an estimated $28.3 million.

Money Made on the PGA Tour and Worldwide

Even though the new league pays most of his bills, Herbert already had a very successful career before the switch. He spent five years playing on the regular PGA Tour and the European Tour. Over his career in those traditional tournaments and major championships, he collected a very respectable $4.25 million in official prize money.

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Even after switching leagues, Herbert still plays in special international matches to boost his net worth. His biggest outside win was in the International Series Japan tournament, where he took home a $360,000 winner’s check. He also grabbed a top-five finish at the Saudi International for an extra $136,000, showing that he can win big cash all over the world.

Brand Endorsements and Sponsor Deals

Prize money is not the only way Herbert builds his wealth. Professional athletes usually make a lot of extra money from brand deals.

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Interestingly, in 2026, Herbert is a free agent when it comes to his equipment. This means he does not take money to use a specific brand of clubs, giving him the freedom to pick whatever gear works best for his swing.

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However, he still makes good money from clothing deals and logo placements. He has a major clothing partnership with Greyson Clothiers.

When you add up his $4.25 million from the PGA Tour, his $10 million plus from his new league prizes, and his steady sponsor deals, Lucas Herbert’s total net worth in 2026 sits comfortably deep in the double-digit millions. He has successfully set himself up for life while continuing to compete against the very best in the world.