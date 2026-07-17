Lucas Herbert WITB July 2026: LIV Golf Star’s Golf Equipment at The Open Championship Explored

Lucas Herbert is playing some great golf at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The popular Australian star is currently a member of Ripper GC in the LIV Golf League. Interestingly, he is playing this season as a complete equipment-free agent. This means he does not have a contract with a single brand, allowing him to choose any club that lends to his game. Although interesting, the approach is hardly unique, considering two-time major winner and fellow LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau also carries a mix of TaylorMade and his own custom gear. Herbert’s custom gear choices are playing a massive role in how he tackles the final major of the year.

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What is Lucas Herbert carrying in his bag to Royal Birkdale?

Driver: Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond (10.5°)

Shaft: Gears Golf Ovvio Green 7 X

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Herbert actually thought about leaving his driver out of the bag entirely this week because the ground is so hard and dry. In the end, he kept the big stick in play. The Quantum Triple Diamond head gives him a great mix of high speed and low spin to find the narrow fairways under extreme pressure.

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Imago GOLF LIV ADELAIDE, Lucas Herbert of Ripper GC putting on the eighteenth hole during the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Saturday, February 15, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG ADELAIDE SA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMICHAELxERREYx 20250215144952851150

Fairway Wood: PING G440 Max (15°)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 83 TX

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The Australian trusts this club to launch the ball cleanly off the tight turf. Depending on how the course is set up each day, he can also switch to a matching Ping G440 Max 5-wood. The club builds great confidence from the tee and keeps his ball flight straight in tough winds.

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Utility Iron: Callaway Apex UT (18°)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

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This club is a special weapon that Herbert swaps into his bag to replace his 5-wood. It is perfect for hit-and-run tee shots when accuracy matters more than distance. The heavy shaft helps him control his trajectory and keep the ball underneath the breeze.

Irons: Srixon ZX5 (4-iron), Srixon ZX7 (5-iron), Miura MB-101 (6-9)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

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This is the most interesting element of Lucas Herbert’s bag. He uses a custom set of two completely different brands, which has been his setup for over a year. The Srixon long irons give him a bit of extra height and forgiveness on long shots. Then, he switches to the beautiful Miura muscle back blades for his shorter approach shots to get the ball close to the pin.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 (46°, 50°, 54°, 60°)

Shaft: True Temper DG Tour Issue X100 Onyx (46°, 50°), KBS Tour 125 S (54°), True Temper DG Tour Issue S400 Onyx (60°)

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Herbert uses four scoring wedges to cover every possible distance around the hazards. He mixes different shafts in these clubs to refine the weight and feel. The unfinished look gives him great friction and control when chipping out of the thick seaside rough.

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Putter: L.A.B. Golf OZ.1

Style: Custom Mallet

He brought this putter into his setup during the middle of last season to enhance his short game. The special design raises the club’s stability, keeping the face perfectly square during the stroke. This helps Herbert roll his ball with complete confidence on the incredibly fast greens at Royal Birkdale.

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

This premium ball offers the exact low-spin performance he needs off the tee while still providing plenty of soft feel and control for his short game shots around the green.