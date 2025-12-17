Ludvig Aberg Backs a Controversial Technique Even Paige Spiranac Can’t Stand

AimPoint became a controversial technique in golf circles in 2025. Reason? Well, it’s contributing to the slow play. Even Paige Spiranac and veteran pros are leading the charge in calling for its ban. Yet, Ludvig Aberg rising star on the PGA Tour, is singing a completely different tune.

While playing at TPC Sawgrass with Dan Rapaport on the popular series On The Bag, the Swedish star opened up about his approach to reading putts. Standing over a tricky downhill putt with about six to eight feet of break, Aberg casually revealed his secret weapon.

“I like to do AimPoint. I’ve done it for a while now,” Aberg said as he began his pre-putt routine. He studied the slope carefully, feeling the contours with his feet. “Up and over, right to left sort of thing. See what the speed’s like,” he explained before rolling the ball toward the cup.

Rapaport, watching the process unfold, noted the old-school Scotty Cameron-style putter in Ludvig Aberg’s hands, something that reminded him of Tiger Woods in his prime. The conversation was casual and fun—except that AimPoint has become one of golf’s most divisive issues in 2025.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 29: Ludvig Aberg SWE during the opening round of the 2024 Tour Championship at on August 29, 2024 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 29 PGA, Golf Herren FedExCup Playoffs – TOUR Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon082924178

The timing couldn’t be more interesting.

This year, AimPoint has drawn a lot of argument, and things became really heated during the Farmers Insurance Open, when rounds went on for more than six hours. During the telecast in early February, CBS analyst Dottie Pepper called out players and told them to demonstrate respect for their opponents, fans, and the viewing experience.

Paige Spiranac jumped into the fray after a viral clip from an LPGA event showed a player using AimPoint on a putt from just one foot away. Her reaction was direct: “Ban AimPoint.” However, she later clarified her take.

“In all seriousness, there’s nothing wrong with AimPoint. The problem is when it’s not taught correctly, which will slow down pace,” she explained. “Also, a player who is slow will always be slow with or without it. My issue is when they are so conditioned to use AimPoint that it’s a habit they have to use even on tap-ins. Trampling around the golf hole is not it.”

Days later, Lucas Glover joined the conversation on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio with some strong words. “AimPoint, statistically, hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour,” he stated. “It’s also kind of rude to be up near the hole stomping around where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever.”

He didn’t stop there. Glover proposed nine solutions to speed up play, including marking yardages on sprinkler heads and allowing rangefinders.

Coming back to Ludvig Aberg, what he said carries weight. Why? Because he is one of the fastest players on the tour. Golf Digest timed his shots at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025 and found that he took less than a minute for each shot on average. His skill with the strategy demonstrates that the problem might not be the tactic itself, but how players use it.

Imago Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Ludvig Aberg plays from the 12th tee during Round 4 at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, , North Berwick, Scotland. 13/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Steve Flynn All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steve Flynn The Renaissance Club North Berwick Scotland Copyright: xStevexFlynnx *EDI*

Even one of the analysts says the opposite of the argument made by Paige Spiranac and Glover.

Expert suggests proper use cuts reading time for short putts

Jamie Donaldson, Europe’s top green-reading teacher, has questioned the idea that the controversial method always slows golf. He says that if players are coached and organized correctly, the strategy can be one of the fastest ways to interpret a green. Donaldson says that “if everyone used [it], it would speed up play as it takes an average of 10 seconds to get a read.”

The 50-year-old stressed how quickly the method can be done when done correctly, in direct contrast to those who say it takes a long time to get ready to putt. He said, “AimPoint is proven to be the fastest way to read a green, unless it’s a complete guess without looking,” and added that “a five-foot putt could take three seconds to read.”

Donaldson’s opinion is based on how the method is used, not on whether it works. He said players often get the slope information they need before marking their ball, which makes the actual read faster. “You could even get your data before you mark your ball,” he said, which is another way of saying that getting ready off the clock might make it seem like there are fewer delays on the green.

His point has a bigger meaning: the slow play that comes with the technique may be due to how it is used, not the technique itself.