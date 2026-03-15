Ludvig Aberg WITB 2026 March: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Players Championship Explored

Ludvig Aberg sits atop the leaderboard at THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 after carding 69 in Round 1, then a historic 63 in Round 2, and 71 in Round 3 to finish 13-under par going into Sunday. His Friday round was one of the lowest at Sawgrass. His driving accuracy and iron play make it especially difficult to compete against him. He finds the fairways and then hits the pins with accuracy. The equipment plays a major role in this consistency. Ludvig Aberg has built a setup that focuses on distance control, spin management, and reliability under pressure. Here is a closer look at the bag that he carried at the TPC Sawgrass.

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9°) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X

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Aberg has stayed with the Titleist TSR2 despite Titleist releasing the newer GT2. He tried the GT2 during his Genesis Invitational win in 2025, using it for the first three rounds before switching back to the TSR2 on Sunday. That tells you how much trust he has in this head.

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The TSR2 is designed for players who want distance while still being able to shape shots. For a ball striker of Aberg’s level, a driver that responds to shot-shaping adjustments is more valuable than one built to correct mishits.

And the Fujikura Ventus Black 6X delivers a low-to-mid launch with tight dispersion, helping Ludvig Aberg keep the ball in play on demanding driving holes. Missing fairways at Sawgrass almost always means dropping a shot.

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Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15° & 21°)

After briefly trying a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood at the start of 2026, Aberg reverted to a full Stealth 2 setup in both the 3-wood and 7-wood. These clubs have been with him since he turned professional, which reflects the comfort he has with their flight and feel.

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The Stealth 2’s carbon face generates faster ball speeds than traditional titanium, giving Aberg distance from the fairway while still allowing him to shape shots when needed.

Imago DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – 16.11.2025: Ludvig ABERG SWE DP World Tour Championship Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, the shaft selection differs between the two: the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X in the 3-wood and the stiffer 9 X in the 7-wood. The extra stiffness in the 7-wood keeps ball flight controlled from tighter lies and longer approach distances.

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Irons: Titleist T350 (4-iron) & Titleist T100 (5-PW)

Aberg’s iron setup shows that he is one of the best young ball strikers in golf. He has a Titleist T350 4-iron to help him hit long approaches and tight driving holes. He uses Titleist T100 irons, which are known for their accuracy. He can control trajectory and spin with the small head design, which is crucial when attacking tucked pins.

All of the irons come with KBS Tour 130 X shafts, which give them a solid feel and a consistent launch. This setup lets Ludvig Aberg swing hard without losing accuracy, which is a big reason why he scored so well this week.

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Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 (50° & 56°) and Vokey WedgeWorks (60°)

Titleist Vokey wedges, like the 50-degree and 56-degree SM11 models, help in controlling the short game. These wedges are popular on the Tour because they have many different grind options and spin rates that stay the same.

The wedges help Aberg control distance perfectly on partial shots, which is important on courses with challenging greens and tight run-off areas. He was able to make scoring chances during his strong second round because he was able to hit the wedge accurately.

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Aberg uses a 60-degree Vokey WedgeWorks model for delicate shots around the green. This club gives him the height he needs to hit high, soft shots that stop quickly on slick greens.

Putter: Odyssey Ai-One #1

The Odyssey Ai-One #1, a classic blade-style putter, takes care of Aberg’s putting. Many golfers have switched to bigger mallet designs, but he still trusts the old-fashioned blade shape.

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The putter’s design focuses on keeping the ball speed across the face, which helps keep the distance lost on off-center strikes to a minimum. That steadiness has been helpful in high-pressure situations, especially when it comes to making mid-range birdie chances.

His comfort with the blade style also shows that he likes to get feedback and feel things. The clean alignment and responsive face help him read greens with confidence, which was a big part of why he had such a low round earlier in the tournament.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Aberg uses the Titleist Pro V1x, a popular golf ball on professional circuits. High launch, spin control, and stability characterize the ball. A steeper trajectory allows his approach shots to fall steeply, ensuring the ball stays on the green.

Aberg’s equipment setup reflects his rapid climb from amateur to PGA Tour contender. His clubs all serve a purpose to maximize his innate hitting skill. This combo makes him a top 2026 PLAYERS Championship contender. Can he take the $4.5M home?