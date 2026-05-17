Ludvig Aberg WITB 2026 May: PGA Tour Star’s Golf Equipment at PGA Championship Explored

Sitting T2 at Aronimink Golf Club after R3, seems like Ludvig Aberg has a real shot at his first major. The Swede carded rounds of 72-66-68 to reach four-under par, two shots behind 54-hole leader Alex Smalley, sharing the position with Jon Rahm and others heading into Sunday.

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It’s a position that reflects everything Aberg has built over the years. His first PGA Tour win at the 2023 RSM Classic came with a record-equaling 72-hole score of 29-under, a four-shot victory, and a Tour record for the lowest score over three consecutive rounds. A runner-up at Augusta on his Masters debut in 2024, a Genesis Invitational win in 2025, and now a legitimate Sunday at a major. The bag that’s been with him through all of it is worth a closer look.

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Ludvig Aberg’s long game: Driver, Fairway Woods & Irons

Ludvig Aberg uses the Titleist TSR2 driver (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. He tried the newer GT2 during his Genesis Invitational win in 2025, using it for the first three rounds before switching back to the TSR2 on Sunday. That mid-tournament switch back tells you more about his trust in this club than any spec sheet can. The TSR2’s Multi-Plateau VFT face delivers consistent ball speed across the face, and its lower, more forward CG improves launch conditions. In 2025, he ranked 14th in strokes gained off the tee, picking up around half a shot on the field per round on average.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 240516 Ludvig Aberg of Sweden during the first round of the 2024 PGA, Golf Herren Championship Golf Tournament on May 16, 2024 in Louisville. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0809 golf pga championship 1 bbeng sverige sweden *** 240516 Ludvig Aberg of Sweden during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship Golf Tournament on May 16, 2024 in Louisville Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0809 golf pga championship 1 bbeng sverige sweden PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240516PA026

For fairway woods, the golfer carries the TaylorMade Stealth 2 in both 3-wood (15°) and 7-wood (21°). After briefly testing a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood early in 2026, he went back to the full Stealth 2 setup. The carbon face generates faster ball speeds than titanium while still giving him the ability to shape shots when he needs to. The shafts differ between the two: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8X in the 3-wood, the stiffer 9X in the 7-wood.

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For irons, he carries a Titleist T350 4-iron for the longer approaches, paired with Titleist T100s from 5-PW. The compact head lets him control trajectory and spin precisely, which matters when the pins are tucked. All of the clubs are fitted with KBS Tour 130X shafts. Ludvig Aberg moved to the latest T100 iteration last year, having previously used the 2019 and 2023 models.

Ludvig Aberg’s short game: Wedges, Putter & Golf Ball

At the start of 2026, the 26-year-old moved from the Vokey SM10 to the SM11, keeping the same 50°, 54°, and 60° loft setup. The 60° is a WedgeWorks Vokey, not a standard SM11, and all three wedges share the KBS Tour 130X shafts from his irons. The 50° and 54° stay consistent week to week. The 60° grind changes depending on the course and conditions.

On the greens, he sticks with the Odyssey Ai-One #1 blade putter, which has been in his bag since he turned pro. He tried a Scotty Cameron mallet at the start of 2026, but it never made the cut. He plays the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball throughout.

Ludvig Aberg’s bag is built on consistency rather than frequent equipment changes. Most of his equipment is Titleist, but the addition of TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods shows a preference for certain launch windows and distance control over brand loyalty.

Aronimink rewards precision off the tee and clean contact into firm greens, which is exactly what this setup is designed to deliver. Now with a packed leaderboard heading into Sunday, Aberg will hope all of it works out.