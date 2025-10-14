Luke Donald Discloses If He Will Be With Rory McIlroy & Co. for 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland

Luke Donald has an incredible chance to join Tony Jacklin and Bernard Gallacher as one of the few to captain Europe in three consecutive Ryder Cups. Speculation has swirled over whether the 5-time PGA Tour winner will return for 2027 in Ireland, and ahead of the DP World India Championship, he has finally made his intentions clear.

Donald is part of the field at the inaugural DP World India Championship, taking place from October 16 to 19, 2025. He arrived at the Delhi Golf Club for practice sessions. When asked about being called “the most outstanding captain” and whether he would return for the 2027 Ryder Cup, the 7-time DP World Tour winner said, “Well, I’m trying to still enjoy this one, whether it be as a captain or not. If I’m not a captain in two years and the captain wants me there, I’m sure I would be happy to help in any way he wanted.”

The European captain and his team could cherish this moment to the fullest. They hadn’t taken a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 2012. The victory also puts Donald in rare company as one of the few captains to win both at home and abroad. From what he’s said, it’s clear he’ll always be there for Rory McIlroy and the rest of the team, whether he’s captain or not.

Donald’s leadership didn’t go unnoticed by the other side either. “In my eyes, Luke Donald is the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time,” U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said, praising what Donald brought to the team at Bethpage Black.

Reflecting on the same, Donald said, “Yeah, it’s pretty humbling when someone says you’re the greatest captain. Maybe it’s a little bit of a reaction in the present moment, but I’ve given a lot to it. I’m very happy with the results that came with it, but you need those 12 players. You need the back room team, you need the vice captains. You need so many others to make that happen.”

Donald delivered meticulous strategy and pairings, constructing foursomes and fourballs that maximized team strengths, leading Team Europe to victory on American soil for only the fifth time in Ryder Cup history. His preparation included analytics-driven decisions and intense pre-cup training, which paid off especially in the opening sessions.

Donald also had strong support from his vice captains and the entire team. Edoardo Molinari, serving as data analyst, used insights to help with pairings, while Donald earned praise for fostering trust, open communication, and high morale. Jon Rahm called him “absolutely astonishing,” crediting him with setting “a benchmark no one can match” in team building and emotional support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond his captaincy, Donald is also one of Team Europe’s most experienced Ryder Cup players, having competed in numerous editions of the event.

Luke Donald’s player history in the Ryder Cup

Long before he led Europe from the sidelines, Donald was one of its most reliable players on the course. Between 2004 and 2012, he appeared in four Ryder Cups, wherein Europe won every single time.

His calm demeanor, precise iron play, and ability to perform under pressure made him a captain’s dream in both foursomes and singles. This laid the foundation for his later success as a captain.

Paired with stars like Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, Donald often set the tone early, swinging momentum in Europe’s favor. His unbeaten team record ranks among the best in Ryder Cup history. Those experiences clearly shaped the leader he would become.