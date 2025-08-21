Lydia Ko Admits No One Is Safe After Nelly Korda Lost World No.1 Spot in LPGA Rankings

Since 2016, no player has won the CPKC Women’s Open more than once. Every year, a new champion takes the title, showing how hard it is to succeed on the LPGA Tour. With players from around the world competing at a high level, even the best golfers face tough challenges each week. To win here, it takes more than just talent—it requires focus, consistency, and the ability to handle strong competition.

Lydia Ko, speaking ahead of this year’s tournament, captured exactly what this streak of different winners means for players on Tour. A day before the event at the Mississauga Golf & Country Club in Canada, she was asked about the unusual trend of a different winner at every tournament this season. She replied, “As much as I would love to win maybe a couple more to finish my season, it would also be really historic and cool if we had a different winner for every tournament up until the last one.”

Ko, who’s only won once this season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, knows how tough it is to win in such a stacked field. She came close at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she was tied 12th, and the Ford Championship, where she tied 6th, but couldn’t secure another trophy. The CPKC Women’s Open holds a special place for her; she won here in 2012, 2013, and 2015, but since then, no one has managed to win it twice. Ko said, praising the strong, competitive field that keeps everyone on their toes.

“Just shows there are a lot more players in contention, and it’s hard to win once, and it’s definitely hard to win multiple times in a season. You see, from all the players, all the players are from different countries. and I think it just shows a level of golf, the level of women’s golf these days.” Ko added, Recent winners show exactly what she means. Lauren Coughlin from the U.S. took the title in 2024, South Africa’s Paula Reto in 2022, and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko in 2019. On top of that, players like Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Haeran Ryu, and Lottie Woad have made the field even tougher this season. With champions coming from all over the world, it’s clear that the field is deeper and tougher than ever, making repeat wins a real challenge.

“I think there is a reason why all the players are grinding out there to try and get better. Doesn’t matter if you’re the No. 1-ranked player or you’re 100th on the CME, there is always that motivation to keep getting better, to be the one that’s hoisting the trophy at the end of the week.” Ko said, Here, Lydia Ko is hinting at exactly why a strong, competitive field is so important, even for top-ranked players like Nelly Korda. This season hasn’t gone Korda’s way. She has yet to secure a win, but she’s come painfully close, finishing tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open and solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. A victory at the CPKC Women’s Open could help her snap this slump, and her close calls this season show that she thrives when the competition is intense.

Last year, Korda dominated the LPGA Tour, winning seven events, including the Chevron Championship, where she beat top player Maja Stark, and The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, defeating Charley Hull. That challenging, high-stakes competition helped push her to World No. 1.

Even with a deep and competitive field this season, a few top players have opted out of the CPKC Women’s Open this year. Their absence doesn’t take away from the overall intensity, but it does create opportunities for others to step up.

Even with Top Names Out, the Battle for the Title Heats Up

Charley Hull, ranked No. 10 in the world, is recovering from a serious ankle injury after a fall in a tournament parking lot. The British star had to withdraw from the PIF London Championship and won’t compete at Lake Ontario as she focuses on rehab. Hull’s absence is particularly noticeable given her strong run last year, including a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open, where she came just short of claiming her first major title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Miyu Yamashita and Ruoning Yin are also missing from the field. Yamashita, fresh off her maiden LPGA Tour win at the AIG Women’s Open, is taking a rest week after her emotionally and physically demanding victory, while Yin’s absence remains unexplained despite a promising start to the 2025 season. Both players’ absence leaves fans curious, but it also opens the door for other contenders to seize the moment. Even with some top names out, the CPKC Women’s Open remains intense, giving players the chance to prove themselves in a challenging, high-level field.

If Lydia Ko is right about the power of a fierce, competitive field, then the question is clear: if Nelly Korda finally breaks through and claims her first trophy of the season at the CPKC Women’s Open?