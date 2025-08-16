Lydia Ko Admits Shame as Playing on LPGA Tour Slowly Erases Her Cultural Roots

Born in South Korea, raised in New Zealand, and playing in America, that has been the story of the LPGA Tour professional Lydia Ko. The golfer, in her professional career, has earned prestigious awards and accolades representing New Zealand. Yet, through this journey, Ko has also experienced the weight of cultural transition. Something she openly reflected on during a friendly match with a fellow Kiwi.

Recently, Ko featured in the Taco Golf video on YouTube playing a friendly match with Taewook Koh, a professional golfer and golf content creator from New Zealand. With two Kiwis together, the duo talked about their culture, which led to some embarrassing moments for the LPGA pro. While talking for just a minute, Koh confronted her, saying, “You know what’s sad, though? Your New Zealand accent is gone.”

Laughing in embarrassment, the Olympic gold medalist agreed, sharing a funny story of her changed accent. She said, “I’m so American. Yeah, that’s so bad. You know, it was really funny. We went to New Zealand on our honeymoon, and my husband was starting to sound more Kiwi than me. I was like, What the hell is going on? I was like, “Why do you sound like that?” The youngest world No. 1 is married to Chung Jun, who was born and raised in South Korea. With no connection to New Zealand apart from her wife, the Kiwi accent coming from him is surprising. This also reflects her cultural amalgamation.

Further in the video, the cameraman also pointed out, saying, “You just sound full American sometimes.” Replying to that, Ko, in a low tone, said, “I do. Yeah. I’m ashamed.” Even further, when she was asked to say something to the New Zealand fans in a Kiwi accent, she shockingly couldn’t do that. “I can’t. I’m so embarrassed. I can’t, I can’t.” The Kiwi at the age of six moved to NZ, but in pursuit of professional excellence in the sport, she at the age of 15 moved to Orlando, Florida. Since then, she has been staying in America. The long stay in the country has shown its color as the Kiwi has forgotten her accent.

Even though she is losing her cultural being, but from the inside her heart is filled with love for the country and people. In fact, a few days back, she took a strong step to join the Kiwis in a campaign.

Lydia Ko, apart from representing the country, has shown support for the Kiwis

Lydia Ko, with her presence on the global stage representing the country and bringing three medals at the Olympics, including the gold medal, is just one step toward showing her love. In the video, she said clearly, “We’re trying to make New Zealand proud.” Well, she has been on her word with her wise actions. Recently, with the widespread campaign to save Auckland’s Takapuna golf course, Lydia Ko has stepped up in support.

Back in July, the Auckland Council confirmed the plan to convert half of the course into flood storage. However, the decision was taken against the will of the community. To oppose that, more than 10,000 people have signed the petition to save the course. But the campaign caught attention when the LPGA professional joined in support.

She said, “Takapuna Golf Course is a wonderful place where friends and families can enjoy and learn golf together. As a golfer, I believe we must preserve this precious asset we are fortunate to have today, so that future generations can enjoy it as well.” With her junior years spent in Auckland, she has glorious memories playing at the course. The decision to take away half a course would stand against the idea of preserving, which is why the golfer has stepped in.

Despite the embarrassment, the golfer has been loyal to the country and the community. With her support, the talk has been diverted to a new solution without affecting the course. As a result, further development will be done mutually after a meeting between the council officials and the Takapuna Golf Course. All thanks to Lydia Ko for pitching in for the community and helping to save the course.

So, even though Ko might not look the part anymore, but her actions do speak for it. With her support for the community, she has played a vital role in saving golf as a sport in Auckland. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.