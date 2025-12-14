Lydia Ko and Fans Rally Behind Collin Morikawa’s Playful Christmas Wish

You would think pros have it all with their skill and precision, but Collin Morikawa’s latest wish proves that even the best have areas of improvement. His latest Instagram post shows him practicing at the range, focused on fine-tuning a key part of his game, making a Christmas wish.

“I’m back, Santa, and this one’s pretty simple. All I’m asking for is the ball to consistently fade again; enough of the double crosses. As one has said before, the most important part to hitting a fade is that it fades #collinswishlist,” the caption read on his Instagram post.

Morikawa has been struggling with hitting consistent fades on the course, and it has cost him. Through his wish, it appears that he has been hitting shots that unintentionally curve the other way, a draw in this case, a problem most call a “double cross.” But his post and the playful caption displayed how he’s trying to work on the challenge with humor and is also asking Santa for some additional help. But this isn’t Morikawa’s first Christmas wish.

Last week was, in fact, his first wish was to make more putts. He has been tinkering with multiple putter options this season, as he could find no form on the greens with his previous flat stick. In fact, during the Rocket Classic, Morikawa confessed to “putting like a blind man” after a poor opening round on the greens. So he finally made the switch from his TaylorMade Spider Tour V to the Spider 5K ZT, a popular choice by many other top pros on the Tour.

With the 2026 season approaching soon, it seems likely Morikawa may have a few more wishes for Santa before Christmas arrives. But his post about his second Christmas wish drew attention, with fans and fellow players chiming in and even joking along with Morikawa’s lighthearted plea to Santa.

Fans and golfers react to Collin Morikawa’s Christmas wish

Collin Morikawa’s playful Christmas wish didn’t go unnoticed, with fans and fellow players quickly chiming in on social media. While Lydia Ko simply shared her support by liking the post, Min Woo Lee was quick to jump in with a hilarious comment. “F it, let’s hit draws,” Lee wrote, telling Morikawa to just lean towards being a draw player. But Lee’s request was surprising given that he prefers to hit fades himself.

While that was a playful comment, fans flooded Morikawa’s post offering words of encouragement and admiration for his game. One fan wrote, “Colin, your swing is butter, whether it fades or draws, buddy. Keep doing what you’re doing, and we will see some Ws this year, buddy!!!” The fan was optimistic and hoped that Morikawa would produce some wins in the next season, as he hadn’t won since the 2023 ZOZO Championship.

Other fans weren’t so detailed, but they merely marveled at his impeccable swing and his form, calling it “poetry in motion” and “so pure,” while one expressed excitement for his future wins, specifically majors. “Ready for you to win some more majors…” the comment read.

The responses clearly displayed that, wish or no wish, Morikawa’s talent and dedication continue to captivate fans, who are eager to see what he achieves in the season ahead.

