Lydia Ko & Fans React After LPGA Star Clinches Two Straight Wins Over Nelly Korda

Hyo Joo Kim has done something no one expected to happen two weeks in a row. The South Korean pulled away from Nelly Korda once again at the Ford Championship, closing with a 3-under 69 to win by two shots at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix. And the congratulations came pouring in from every corner, including from a fellow major champion who knows Kim’s game better than most.

Lydia Ko, who came in fourth with a score of 20-under 268, didn’t just watch. The New Zealand star liked the LPGA Tour’s post congratulating Hyo Joo Kim.

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Well, the two have been friends since they were teenagers, and their friendship has stayed strong since then. Ko knows what it’s like to see Kim focused, as they were even tied for the lead at the 2016 Marathon Classic, although it was the 9x LPGA Tour winner who outplayed Ko and won the tournament.

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Also this week, Kim became the first player in LPGA history to shoot two rounds of 61 or better in the same tournament, doing so in rounds one and three. At that point, her 54-hole total of 25-under-191 broke the previous record. She finished the week at 28-under 260, two shots ahead of Korda, who shot a closing 67 but could never quite catch up after missing a 2-foot par putt on the 15th hole.

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This was not just another win. It was Kim’s second consecutive victory, having beaten Korda the week before at the Fortinet Founders Cup.

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Eevn, Hyo Joo Kim couldn’t resist and took a playful jab at the situation, saying, “I wanted to ask Nelly how it feels to win back-to-back,” nodding to Korda’s five consecutive wins during the 2024 season.

Nelly Korda, for her part, handled it with grace, calling Kim “a phenomenal player and person” while joking, “I’m done playing with her.”

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The 27-year-old’s runner-up finish was still remarkable in its own right, as she finished 26-under for the week, the lowest 72-hole total score of her LPGA career. But she ran into a version of Kim who was simply unstoppable. In 2026 so far, Kim has four starts, four cuts made, three top-10s, one win at the Fortinet Founders Cup, and now a second victory at the Ford Championship, with official earnings of $939.6K and a jump to second in the Race to the CME Globe standings.

The 30-year-old’s dominant two-week run did not just impress the Tour’s professionals. Fans across social media were quick to celebrate the victory.

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Fans didn’t hold back their excitement for Hyo Joo Kim’s back-to-back triumph

“Crazy, our space star,” wrote LPGA star Sue Kim, and the description was fitting.

Imago BMW Ladies Championship Round 3 WONJU, SOUTH KOREA, OCT 22: Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea during the third round of BMW Ladies Championship in Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea on October 22, 2022. Wonju South Korea 7643_265289 Copyright: xSeokyongxLee/PentaxPressx

“Phenomenal play!” read another reaction, and the stats backed it up completely.

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Hyo Joo Kim’s 28-under 260 total, combined with a 54-hole record of 25-under 191, placed her performance in territory most LPGA players have never come close to reaching.

The R4 kept the fans stuck to their screens, as one comment reads, “Amazing play! A pleasure to watch!”

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Korda closed eagle-birdie to shoot 67, making it a genuine contest, yet Kim’s back-nine execution was clean enough to keep her two shots clear at the finish.

“Pro, you are so cool. I’m having a very happy 2 weeks,” commented one fan, summing up what the consecutive wins had meant to those following Kim closely. The Ford Championship and Fortinet Founders Cup victories over Nelly Korda provided two weekends of must-watch golf.

“Too good to beat this round,” came the final verdict from another fan, and it was hard to argue.

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Kim’s two-week run has made clear that she is the form golfer on tour right now, and the entire golf world has taken notice.