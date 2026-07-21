Lydia Ko and LPGA Stars Rally Behind Tour Pro as She Welcomes Her Newborn

After 17 years chasing majors, So Yeon Ryu‘s newest victory came off the course. The 2011 U.S. Women’s Open champion just added a tiny member to her family, and fellow pro golfers have wasted no time in sending her their heartfelt congratulations. The South Korean pro golfer announced she was expecting on May 10 on Instagram with an image of her pregnancy. The post drew numerous reactions from other golfers conveying their best wishes to the mother-to-be.

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She has now welcomed her first child along with her husband, Matthew Jung, earlier this month. The six-time LPGA winner shared the news with fans through a heartwarming post on Instagram that quickly filled up with comments across the golf world.

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Before she became a mother, Ryu retired from competitive golf in 2024, walking away after her final start at the Chevron Championship, following a 17-year career. She finished with six LPGA Tour titles, two majors at the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration. She also enjoyed a stint atop the Rolex Rankings as World No. 1. Since stepping away from the tour, she has kept a relatively low profile, apart from her recent post about the birth of her child.

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But she seemed to have given her personal life priority post-retirement.

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So Yeon Ryu married Jung in December 2025 at the Shilla Hotel in South Korea. A report by GolfWeek suggests that the couple, who met on a blind date, decided to get engaged in April 2025, before the wedding happened in December. Their wedding drew several familiar faces from the LPGA, and the same circle has now turned out again to celebrate the couple’s growing family.

LPGA colleagues and fans flood So Yeon Ryu’s comments with congratulations

LPGA Tour pro Lydia Ko was one of the first people to share her blessing as she liked So Yeon Ryu’s post.

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Daniel Yang, who spent years sharing tee times with Ryu’s on tour, kept her message simple.

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“Jj 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The two came up around the same era and have stayed close since Ryu’s retirement.

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Yani Tseng, the former world number one, who battled Ryu for major titles in the early 2010s, also commented.

“Wow! You look amazing!”

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Fellow Korean pro Bo-Mee Lee, a 25-time winner across KLPGA and JLPGA, who retired in 2023, couldn’t resist a playful jab.

“Very surprised that stomach is so big,” she commented.

It was a lighthearted nod to how soon after delivery, the Ryuseemed to be in shape, as she shared in the carousel post.

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Cristie Kerr, another major champion who crossed paths with Ryu throughout the 2010s, left a string of hearts followed by a separate comment of clapping emojis, keeping her congratulations short but clear.

Apart from golfers, fans also filled So Yeon Ryu’s comments with well-wishers after the announcement went up.

One follower said, “I wish for you and your baby the best happiness, good health, and good luck.”

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Another fan commented, “Such a precious moment.”

Longtime fans who had been waiting for this moment commented, “Beautiful baby, congratulations.”

Even after Ryu retired from active play, it is heartwarming to see the golf community rally around her in her time of joy.