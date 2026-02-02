Lydia Ko & More Livid as Nelly Korda Wins LPGA Title Due to Controversial Ruling: ‘Gutted’

Was it really too cold to play? That’s the question dividing the LPGA after Nelly Korda’s season-opening win at Lake Nona. Officials had shortened the tournament to 54 holes due to freezing conditions. But when Annika Sorenstam teed off in the same weather, she couldn’t understand the fuss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After battling sub-freezing temperatures wearing earmuffs and gloves, Korda finished with a stunning 8-under 64 on Saturday to reach 13-under par for 54 holes. Reflecting on such a victory, she said that saying committed was crucial: “Thursday, Friday, were obviously completely different conditions to Saturday, but, overall, I was very happy with my game. It’s really easy to doubt yourself and your lines in winds and conditions like this. I just made sure that I was 100 percent committed.”

The Florida native admitted she was in “survival mode” during the final holes. Overall, she put up rounds of 68-71-64 for a 13-under total of 203, earning $315,000 from the $2.1 million purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament faced unprecedented Arctic freeze conditions in Orlando. Temperatures plummeted to the low 30s, with a feels-like temperature in the 20s. Sustained winds reached 20 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph. The exposed par-3 17th hole became unplayable when Youmin Hwang’s ball literally rolled off the green due to the wind. Play was suspended Saturday at 4:19 p.m. Officials made the controversial call Sunday at 12:40 p.m.

South Korea’s Amy Yang finished second at 10-under (206), earning $224,001. Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot a third-round 66 to claim third at 7-under (209). Fourth-place finisher Lydia Ko posted 6-under (210). Korda’s performance included seven birdies and an eagle on Saturday, with her only blemish coming at the challenging 17th hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision ignited passionate responses from players.

Lydia Ko expressed her frustration through Golf Channel reporter Beth Ann Nichols, stating, “I’m gutted that we don’t get to play tomorrow. The forecast tomorrow isn’t great, but it’s better than today!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ko’s disappointment was amplified by the fact that the LPGA wouldn’t compete again until February 19 in Thailand, a nearly three-week gap. The New Zealand star had held the 36-hole lead before struggling on Saturday’s back nine.

The most compelling criticism came from 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam. The Lake Nona resident actually played nine holes Sunday morning in the celebrity division and shot 2-over 38. After finishing, she directly contradicted the tour’s assessment.

“I don’t know why they’re not playing,” Sorenstam told Golfweek. “There’s pitch marks. I mean, I hit some crispy shots today, and the ball even stopped. I am surprised. It’s difficult, it’s cold, but it’s as fair as anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional golfer Danielle Kang took to social media to highlight broader policy concerns.

She posted a pointed question comparing the LPGA’s approach to the PGA Tour’s: “So what’s our take on LPGA canceling events to 54 holes? I’m sure there are valid reasons to an extent, but in comparison, the PGA, while it seems to be their LAST resort, it seems to be LPGA’s FIRST option. Thoughts? No shade just genuinely curious.”

The post sparked a widespread discussion about consistency in weather protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @nellykorda/Instagram

Facing mounting backlash from players and fans alike, the LPGA Tour was forced to publicly justify its divisive weather call.

ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA defends controversial decision as Nelly Korda wins it

The LPGA released a detailed statement, where officials emphasized the decision came after extensive consultation with rules staff, tournament partners, and grounds crews.

The statement acknowledged this was “a rare and difficult decision” made only after exploring all possible options to complete 72 holes while maintaining competitive integrity.

LPGA Tour chief business officer Ricki Lasky explained the grounds crew “did an outstanding job” preparing the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the combination of cold temperatures, wind, and hardened ground in shaded areas made fair competition increasingly difficult. Officials spent considerable time on-course evaluating conditions before making their final call Sunday morning.

The timing created additional confusion. When players began their final round at 10 a.m., organizers still believed LPGA players could complete both rounds.

Conditions deteriorated as the morning progressed. An LPGA official cited a lack of “optimal competitive environment” but couldn’t provide specific criteria beyond temperature effects on the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour concluded by thanking partners for their flexibility and understanding. Officials stated: “We take responsibility for continuing to learn from moments like this so we can be even better going forward.”

The controversy marks an awkward start to the 2026 season, raising questions about future weather protocol standards.