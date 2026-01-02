Lydia Ko & More React as LPGA Star Welcomes First Baby Amid Off-Season

Essentials Inside The Story Gemma Dryburgh shares big news

Dryburgh's 2025 Season

Reactions Pour In

It’s only been a few days since Gemma Dryburgh commented on an Instagram post that revealed Georgia Hall’s pregnancy. She congratulated her and said that the two will have a little one running around. While Hall’s pregnancy is due in early 2026, Dryburgh’s baby has arrived amid the LPGA off-season.

“It’s a boy! 💙 Welcome to the world wee Léo! We couldn’t be more excited to become a family of 3. 2026 is going to be a very special one! 🥰 Happy New Year,” Gemma Dryburgh wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Dryburgh, 32, and her partner, Anne-Lise Bidou, welcomed their first child at the Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans. The Scottish LPGA Tour pro named her child Léo. The carousel Instagram post shows the couple standing beside a Christmas tree, holding baby Léo. In the second post of the carousel, the two can be seen bringing their little one home.

In 2025, Dryburgh teed off in 23 events. She recorded two top-20 finishes at the JM Eagle LA Championship and the Dana Open. Although she did not have a good start in Major championships, her 2025 golf season reflected steady consistency.

Her partner, Anne-Lise Bidou, is a physiotherapist on the LPGA Tour. She is a familiar presence around golfers and practice areas. Bidou has supported multiple tour professionals through injury prevention and performance-focused care. The couple had announced their pregnancy in September 2025, with Léo’s due date projected around the holiday season.

As the tour pauses between seasons, Dryburgh’s announcement adds a meaningful personal storyline heading into 2026. After the news came out, fellow LPGA stars poured heartfelt messages in comments.

LPGA stars congratulate Gemma Dryburgh

The announcement became a gathering point for the LPGA community, with many congratulating the Scottish pro. Several prominent golfers expressed their love and support by liking the Instagram post. Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, 6x LPGA winner Hannah Green, and 2x LPGA champion Grace Kim were all among those who liked the post. Some other names included Sarah Schmelzel, Xiyu Lin, Bronte Law, Hsu Wei-ling, and Amy Taylor. Their engagement highlights the respect Gemma Dryburgh has earned and the support that the LPGA community offers.

While Ko, Green, Kim, and others expressed their love with a simple like, a few others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship runner-up, Auston Kim, wrote a simple yet meaningful congratulatory message. “Congratulations!!! ❤️,” she wrote as soon as the post was uploaded. Echoing similar feelings and enthusiasm was Tiger Woods’ niece, Cheyenne Woods. “Oh my goodness!!!! Congratulations!!!!” she commented.

Some golfers didn’t even have to rely on words to show how much they loved the three together in one image. Finnish golfer Matilda Castren just used “🥰🥰🥰🥰” in her comment. The 2021 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship winner’s emojis add a light, joyful touch.

English golfer Hannah Burke also congratulated Gemma Dryburgh and Anne-Lise Bidou. She wrote, “Huge congrats 💙.” Burke turned pro in 2017 and has won the 2015 Tipsport Golf Masters on the Ladies European Tour. Sharing a similar congratulatory message was the 2x LPGA winner Morgan Pressel. “Oh my gosh congratulations!!! So happy for you!!!” is how she said her congratulations. The American pro has won the 2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship and the 2008 Kapalua LPGA Classic. She has also represented the US in six Solheim Cups in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

Beyond these remarks, the comment section read like a roll call of the LPGA locker room. Sarah Kemp, Lottie Woad, Louise Ridderstrom, Emma Talley, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Albane Valenzuela, Alena Sharp, Madelene Sagström, Bronte Law, and Anna Nordqvist, all added their names to the conversation. Many others may join them too. The sheer number of responses on the Instagram post points to the shared sense of happiness surrounding Gemma Dryburgh and Bidou’s milestone.

As the off-season continues, the response from fellow players serves as a reminder that life on tour extends beyond competition. For Dryburgh, Léo’s arrival has already made 2026 memorable, and the golf world’s reaction shows she will head into the season supported by a community that is genuinely invested in her next chapter.