Lydia Ko Asserts It’s Not Golfers’ Fault as She Details LPGA’s Issues Amid Slow Growth

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final round, had a viewership of 428,000, a 50.6% drop from the 867,000 viewers in 2024’s final round. So, viewership numbers remain stubbornly low for the league, with everyone having a theory for it. Some say LPGA pros need to get on good terms with sponsors. Golf legend Juli Inkster and journalist Meg Adkins are on the same page here, claiming the LPGA pros are rather tough to work with. They need to be more approachable and friendlier, they hint. But that narrative puts all the onus on the LPGA stars.

And that should not be the case, says Lydia Ko. The real problem lies in the lack of substantial TV rights deals with major networks. The current deal with ESPN wraps up this season, and while there’s a joint media rights deal with the PGA Tour through 2030, it’s clear the women aren’t getting a fair shake. “I feel like it’s a double-edged sword,” Ko admitted the same in a recent Luke Kwon Golf episode.

“Like, but we need more budget to have more cameramen, and then more airtime, and more network TV. But also, I think if you don’t put in the money to get that, then we’re not going to have as much exposure.” The catch is, as Ko points out, the LPGA needs investment to make progress, and without it, they’re stuck with a limited budget. That, too, limits the scope. “But it definitely has improved, uh, but we still have a long ways to go.”

Ko is not the only one to find a problem with the LPGA, however. Nelly Korda has often voiced similar thoughts. At the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Korda said of the issues at the LPGA: “I just think more investment into us, I would say. Network TV, anything that kind of pushes us forward, that’s always going to help. I think we’re trending in a great direction. But kind of in a sense never being content, always trying to push forward.”

Nelly Korda warms up at the driving range

Still, the LPGA is doing everything in its power to bring changes to the league. With a new commissioner at the helm, they’ve landed a major sponsor, Fortinet, in a $55 million deal. While it’s not a league-wide partnership, it will bring increased funding to the historic Founders Cup. That’s one big step.

The other big step is the LPGA exploring its media future, teaming up with Sports Media Advisors, a firm with experience working with the PGA Tour and Ryder Cup. The results may be slow, but it’s still promising stuff. Now, that’s one thing, and investing in the league is another. And, yes, that is happening at the LPGA.

The women’s golf and the rising stakes at the LPGA

The world of women’s golf is undergoing a remarkable change. Prize money records are tumbling left and right as sponsors pour in millions of dollars. Just a few decades ago, legendary golfer Pat Bradley played for purses under $50,000. Fast forward to today, and the LPGA offers a staggering $131 million across 32 events.

So, what’s behind this boom? A bold move by FM Global, a $26 billion insurance giant, sparked a sponsor arms race that has reshaped the LPGA’s financial landscape since 2024. FM’s record-setting tournament at TPC Boston, with a $3.5 million purse, sent a powerful signal that women’s golf deserves serious investment. And it worked.

Other sponsors followed suit, including JM Eagle, which upped its purse to $3.75 million. This new era of sponsorship has attracted stronger fields, boosted TV ratings, and shown young girls that professional golf can be a viable career path. Still, the numbers are undeniable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Total prize money has more than doubled since 2014, with major events like the U.S. Women’s Open and KPMG Women’s PGA offering over $12 million. Even mid-tier tournaments have seen significant increases, with the Standard Portland Classic and CPKC Women’s Open awarding bigger prizes. As the new LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan puts it, this is “historic growth.” With more players earning bigger checks, the future looks bright for women’s golf.

So, maybe the changes are slow, but they are definitely happening.