Lydia Ko Calls for Urgent Action to Rescue Her Childhood Golf Course from ‘Disappearing’

Even champions have places they hold dear, and for pro golfer Lydia Ko, one of those cherished spots is now under threat. A beloved golf course that shaped her junior career is facing drastic changes, and Ko has joined the fight to preserve it.

The course at the center of the debate is Takapuna Golf Course in Auckland. In July, the Auckland Council announced plans to start construction in 2027 that would convert part of the 18-hole course into a flood storage wetland. The project aims to reduce flood risks to over 250 homes, care facilities, and key infrastructure, including North Shore Hospital. While the new design could still allow a nine-hole course, it represents a major reduction from the full course. This decision has drawn opposition from both sporting bodies and residents.

For Ko, Takapuna Golf Course is more than just a venue—it’s where her love for the game began. “I recently heard that Takapuna Golf Course, where I had spent a lot of my junior golf days, is at a risk of disappearing as part of a flood mitigation plan,” she said. She called the course “a wonderful place friends and families can enjoy and learn golf together” and stressed the importance of preserving it. “As a golfer, I believe we must preserve this precious asset we are fortunate to have today, so that future generations can enjoy it as well,” Ko added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ko is not the only one raising her voice for the Takapuna Golf Course. Alongside her, a dedicated group of golfers and community members has been campaigning to preserve the full 18-hole course. The organization, Keep The Course, brings together not just golfers but a wide network of professionals and volunteers. This includes engineers, ecologists, landscape architects, and contractors, all working toward a shared goal. It is about saving the public golf course while protecting the community from flooding.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RNZ (@radionewzealand) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ko has thrown her full support behind their latest proposal, known as the “Shoal Bay Solution.” The plan redirects stormwater through a green channel and underground pipes from the course to Shoal Bay. It provides faster flood protection, saves trees, avoids wetland maintenance, and preserves the public course. With Lydia Ko’s support, the fight for Takapuna now centers on saving the course while exploring the Shoal Bay Solution.

What is the Shoal Bay Solution?

The Shoal Bay Solution aims to deliver long-term flood protection for the Wairau Valley while preserving most of the course. The plan redirects stormwater through a landscaped green channel and an underground pipe system. The route passes under Northcote Road, Smith’s Bush, and the motorway before reaching Shoal Bay. When we compare with the council’s wetland plan, it can be built faster. Meanwhile, it also protects hundreds of trees and avoids heavy earthworks that would disrupt the course and surrounding habitats. No wonder it has drawn attention from golfers like Ko.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond environmental benefits, the solution is cost-effective and scalable. It reduces long-term maintenance and operational expenses while keeping the public 18-hole course and other recreational assets functional. The system can be upgraded with additional pipes if flood risks increase. The savings also allow resources to be allocated to other community facilities, like Eventfinda Stadium. Overall, the Shoal Bay Solution delivers stronger flood protection while safeguarding natural and recreational spaces.

Following Lydia Ko’s public support and organisations like Keep The Course, the Auckland Council has confirmed it will continue discussions with Takapuna Golf Course while advancing its flood mitigation plan. “Last week we met with North Shore Takapuna Golf Ltd.’s technical advisors, with a brief follow up earlier this week with two of their advisors,” said Barry Potter, the council’s director of resilience and infrastructure. He added, “We will be meeting with them again on Friday 15 August” to review proposals and discuss the project’s next steps.