Lydia Ko Credits Unconventional Golf Practice That Rory McIlroy Dislikes for Her Rise at $2.1M LPGA Event

The 2026 LPGA Tour season has opened grandly at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. It features the likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, and others. But amongst these elite names, Lydia Ko is sitting right at the top of the leaderboard, and it’s thanks to an unconventional golf practice.

The New Zealander reposted an Instagram story by Tooms Golf, which features the leaderboard. Encircling Ko’s name at the top, the text overlay reads, “There’s no prep like YouTube prep. Go you good thing @lydsko.”

Ko endorsed the YouTube preparation by reposting the story for her own followers. Tooms Golf is an online golf content brand that posts long‑form and challenge‑style YouTube videos. It includes collaborations and matches built around LPGA‑calibre players. The channel posts many educational and preparation videos on a daily basis.

The 23x LPGA winner has already gone on record that YouTube golf is part of her serious major‑championship prep. Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, she said she studied the course by watching YouTube videos from creators like the Bryan Brothers and Grant Horvat. This was because she had never seen the property in person.

“I got into YouTube golf because of my husband,” Ko had said with a smile. “And I won’t be shy to say I watch it on my own now. It’s probably not the preparation that many of the other players did, but it was just a good way for me to kind of see the golf course.”

Ko admitted that this is not the conventional route many pros would choose. However, she framed it as an efficient way to get a feel for the course and add to her preparation toolkit. This makes the Tooms Golf “YouTube prep” caption feel like a knowing callback rather than a throwaway meme.

As the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship pointed out, many professional golfers don’t like the method. Rory McIlroy has clearly stated that he doesn’t like it much.

“I’m not of that generation. I’d much rather watch pure competitive — I’d much rather watch this golf tournament on Saturday and Sunday than watch YouTube golf,” the Northern Irishman said.

Although the 5x major champion said that he is happy for those who enjoy it, he faced a lot of criticism for these comments. While some, like McIlroy, may not like it, Ko is all in for YouTube Golf.

At the end of Round 2, Lydia Ko is tied at the top with Lottie Woad. She has carded rounds of 69-67 to finish 8-under par 136 at the mid-way. Both her first and second rounds were bogey-free. The first one gave her a decent start with 3 birdies coming on holes 9, 10, and 18. However, she carried the momentum to the second round, which featured 5 birdies on holes 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15.

What’s ironic is that the 3x major champion had a better fairway hit in her first round. It was 10/14, which reduced to just 7/14 in Round 2. However, her driving distance improved in Round 2, increasing from 247 yards to 262. Going neck to neck with her is Lottie Woad, who would be aiming to stop Lydia Ko from winning her hometown event. The New Zealander has a message for the 22-year-old on her efforts.

Lydia Ko and Lottie Woad set the early standard at Lake Nona

After two rounds at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lydia Ko and English rookie Lottie Woad share the top spot. Woad refused to let the moment overwhelm her, matching Ko’s second-round push with a 69 of her own. She started the event with a 67, which interchanges her individual round scores with those of the 23x LPGA winner.

The Englishwoman’s second day included birdies on 8, 11, 12, and 15, along with a lone bogey on 9. This bounce-back showed the kind of composure Ko herself has praised.

“She’s obviously a very impressive player,” Ko said after their second round. “The way she came on Tour through the LEAP program and winning the Irish Open and then almost winning in Evian and then winning the Scottish Open, she kind of came on with a bang.”

What seems to stand out most to Ko, though, is the work behind the scenes. She’s spoken about seeing Woad grinding before and after rounds, pairing that effort with a relaxed, funny personality that makes the long tournament days lighter. It’s the kind of endorsement Ko doesn’t offer freely.

Woad admitted to keeping an eye on the leaderboard. However, she was using it as fuel rather than a distraction. The setup at Lake Nona has added another layer to the challenge. The course is playing from a mix of black, white, and blue tees. But Lydia Ko pointed to the greens as the real test. She noted how dramatically they change from regular member play to tournament conditions. In fact, she described them as lightning-fast and pristine once competition week arrives.

As the battle with Lottie Woad continues to sharpen at the top of the leaderboard, Lydia Ko’s steady play at Lake Nona reflects the confidence of a champion comfortable in her routine. From fast greens and close competition back to a phone screen filled with course videos, her mix of modern prep and on-course execution is shaping the early story of the LPGA season opener.