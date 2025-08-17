Lydia Ko Feels ‘Average’ to Nelly Korda for Lacking One Golf Skill

This season has been a whirlwind for Lydia Ko, from a T36 finish at the AIG Women’s Open to her Hall of Fame induction, mixing big milestones with candid reflections. And in her latest candid moment, Ko admitted she’s “just above average” off the tee—so what made her say that is the real question here.

That mix of highs and humility carried into her own self-assessment, especially when the topic turned to driving distance. Lydia told Taco Golf when asked where she stands off the tee. “No. No, I’m like maybe just above average. Okay. Um, I probably hit it carry it like 235, hit it like 260, 265, and that’s just above average. The girls who hit it long like Nell, and then they’re like 280 plus,” Ko confessed, putting herself on record as an honest observer. When pressed further, she clarified: “With rollout, you come up or 280 carry?” To which she smiled and replied, “No, no, the longer hitters probably carry between 255 to 60.”

Her comments line up with the numbers. Ko currently averages 246.6 yards off the tee (Rank 140 on tour), while Nelly Korda blasts it an average of 270.8 yards (Rank 25) and Lexi Thompson has long been among the tour’s top power hitters. Even in strokes gained, the gap is clear: Ko sits at -0.32 SG Off the Tee (Rank 120), while Korda leads the LPGA at +0.98 SG Off the Tee (Rank 1).

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Golf – Women’s Round 4 – Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France – August 10, 2024. Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt during the final round REUTERS/Paul Childs

This gap highlights the growing divide in raw power on tour, where players like Korda and Thompson can routinely carry the ball past 255–260 yards and push total drives beyond 280. That separation gives them a strategic advantage in attacking long courses, but Ko’s career shows there’s more than one way to stay competitive.

Her edge lies elsewhere: Ko ranks 4th in SG Around the Green (+0.50) and 13th in Putting (+0.86), showcasing a short game and precision that keep her in contention regardless of length. While “beast-mode” distance often grabs headlines, Ko’s continued success proves how versatility, finesse, and smart course management can be just as valuable. At the end of the day, when trophies are awarded, golf rewards much more than pure power—and Lydia Ko remains a shining example of that balance.

Legacy beyond distance

When you look at the numbers, it’s hard to overlook Lydia Ko. With 23 LPGA Tour wins, three majors, and Olympic gold in Paris 2024, plus her Hall of Fame induction, she’s already cemented her place in history. This season, she’s added a win, three top 10s, and nearly $916K in earnings from 12 starts. While she isn’t among the longest hitters off the tee, her strengths shine elsewhere—she’s 4th Around the Green and 13th in Putting, proving why her precision and short game keep her in contention.

Nelly Korda, meanwhile, is golf’s power player. With 15 wins, two majors, Olympic gold, and over 100 weeks as world No. 1, she dominated 2024 with five straight victories. In 2025, she’s been flawless in consistency—13 cuts made in 13 starts, five top 10s, and $1.9 million earned. Her length sets her apart with a 270.8-yard driving average and No. 1 ranking in Strokes Gained Off the Tee (+0.98). Still, her 73rd ranking around the Green shows where she has room to improve.

Ko’s candid Taco Golf moment put that into perspective. She might not send it as far as Korda or Thompson, but her all-around game, consistency, and champion’s mindset keep her in the mix year after year. In golf, the history books aren’t written in yards—they’re written in wins.