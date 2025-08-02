Lydia Ko Flooded With Emotions After Jason Day Paid Tribute to Her LPGA Journey: ‘Means a Lot’

The LPGA world was shaken when Lydia Ko hinted at her plans — she might just stop playing altogether after turning 30. At 28, her comment felt like a quiet nod toward retirement. And even though she cooled down the rumors a bit on a recent podcast, there was still no real clarity from her. So when she left a heartfelt comment under a tribute video by Jason Day, it felt like more than a formality. It almost felt like she needed to hear those words.

The 2025 season so far has been anything but special for Ko. She missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship and tied for 52nd at the Chevron Championship. Even at the ongoing AIG Women’s Open, where she’s defending her title, she isn’t anywhere near the lead. Doesn’t all this start to look like signs of a career winding down?

So, if in a moment like this, Lydia Ko drops an emotional comment on a video that looks back on her golf journey, what are we supposed to make of that? Recently, her friend and former PGA Championship winner, Jason Day, posted a touching video on Instagram that included a heartfelt message for her.

The video—created by Rolex—features clips from Ko’s phenomenal journey, spotlighting a remarkable collection of records in her portfolio. With lines like “You will lose track of all the firsts and the youngest ever you set“, the video tries to touch a chord at heart.

Captioning the video, Day wrote, “What an amazing run it’s been @lydsko 👏🏽 I’ve enjoyed every moment watching your career from the start and playing alongside you in the @grantthorntonusa. Can’t wait to see many more things you accomplish down the road!”



In 2023, Day and Ko teamed up at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, where they emerged victorious. They closed with a 6-under 66 in the final round, finishing at 26-under 190 for the tournament. The next year, they partnered up again to defend their title, but ended up in sixth place overall. Since then, the two have shared a bond.

Lydia Ko’s comment under the post might seem simple on the surface, but it read like a moment of soft vulnerability. “Thank you so much! Truly means a lot!

And why wouldn’t it? Parts of the video that go, “No matter how you are playing—it will change. Just as quickly, a game can change….With hard work and self-belief, it can come back. The decisions you make are yours,” tend to land deeper, especially with all the retirement speculations, and a season that’s been called ‘off.’



With such a heart-warming video, you can’t really blame Ko for being moved. That too, if she compares her past to her present, because the Kiwi’s golf career has been nothing short of a gold standard.

Lydia Ko’s unmatched run

At 28, Lydia Ko stands as one of the most decorated golfers in history. She wrote most of that history even before she could legally vote! She won her first pro event at 14 and her first LPGA title at 15. Ko reached World No. 1 before turning 18—a feat no man or woman had pulled off that young. It didn’t stop here; the records kept piling up. While most teenagers were learning to drive a car, Ko was lifting trophies and collecting millions as prize money.

By the time she turned 20, Ko had already had two major titles, an Olympic silver medal, and a reputation as one of the most consistent players on tour. There were ups and downs in the years that followed, but through it all, she never really faded.

Even if this phase of her career looks quieter than the explosive start, it doesn’t erase what she’s done. Whether or not she keeps playing past 30, she’s already changed the game for generations to come.