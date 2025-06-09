Lydia Ko Gives Big Stamp of Approval as 2x PGA Tour Winner Seals US Open Spot After a ‘Pillow Fight’

Back-to-back 2 victories for this PGA Tour player, and he just had a moment to remember. He made history by winning the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, beating Sam Burns in a nail-biting playoff. “To be honest, Sam and I had a bit of a pillow fight there for three holes…some average putting. But that shot I hit on 18 with the 3-wood was probably the best shot I ever hit,” said Ryan Fox. It all came down to the 18th hole, where Fox dropped a birdie to grab the win and take home $1.76 million. It was his second win this season; he also took the title at the Oneflight Myrtle Beach Classic back in May. But the cherry on top? He punched his ticket to the U.S. Open, which kicks off this week. And during all the excitement, he got a quiet but powerful shoutout from someone dealing with her own tough stretch.

That someone was Lydia Ko, one of the biggest names in women’s golf. Things haven’t been easy for her lately, as she missed out on completing the career Grand Slam, something she had been dreaming about for years. Earlier this season, she said, “This year my thoughts have turned to the possibility of completing the career Grand Slam.” Sadly, it didn’t happen. But Lydia hasn’t let that stop her from cheering on others. She’s the kind of player who always gives credit where it’s due and never hesitates to celebrate someone else’s big moment.

She proved it by reposting Fox’s winning shot with a big, bold “Let’s gooo! Congrats @ryanfoxgolfer” on her Instagram. Even while facing setbacks, she showed love for someone else’s success. It seems Lydia has been following Fox’s every move closely. When Fox won the Myrtle Beach Classic, marking his first PGA Tour victory, Ko shared a story on her Instagram featuring a video clip of Fox’s incredible chip-in birdie during the playoff round that sealed the deal. She wrote, “Omg!!! Let’s gooo! Congrats Foxy!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The genuine bond and mutual respect between the two shine through, and her use of “Foxy,” a friendly nickname, made the shoutout even more personal and heartfelt. But it’s not only special with Fox; she does this with almost every player she knows.

A true sportswoman at heart

Even while dealing with her own struggles, Lydia Ko keeps showing love for other players. When Jake Knapp was tied for the lead at 13-under during the RBC Canadian Open, battling tough competition on a crucial “Moving Day,” the PGA Tour posted, “@KnappTime_LTD is all in on Moving Day in Canada 🇨🇦.” At that moment, Knapp was holding strong among a packed leaderboard, showing great skill and determination to stay in contention. Lydia instantly liked the post. She even praises her competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lydia faced her biggest heartbreak this season when she lost the U.S. Women’s Open largely because of Maja Stark, who took the trophy from her and ended Ko’s chance at completing the career Grand Slam. Even with that tough reality, Lydia showed true class by giving a thumbs-up to Stark. When the U.S. Women’s Open posted about Stark’s victory with the caption, “MAJA STARK IS THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN CHAMP! 🇸🇪,” Lydia liked that post too. It just goes to show how grounded and gracious Ko is, celebrating her competitor’s success despite such a personal loss.

But this isn’t the end of Lydia Ko’s career Grand Slam dream. She still has a chance to achieve it—if she’s ready to take on the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and give it her all. The road might be tough, but Ko’s determination and sportsmanship show she’s far from done.