Lydia Ko Has a Strong Message as 22-Year-Old Rival Threatens Her Chances to Win Hometown Event

Essentials Inside The Story The second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions sees intense competition.

Lydia Ko is tied for the lead at her home course in Orlando.

Despite the competition, Ko is impressed by the 22-year-old.

Lydia Ko doesn’t hand out compliments lightly, but when she does, people listen. The former world No. 1 just tied for the lead with 22-year-old sensation Lottie Woad at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at her home course in Orlando, and her post-round comments revealed exactly how she views the rising star threatening to shake up the LPGA hierarchy.

“She’s obviously a very impressive player,” Ko said after their second round. “The way she came on Tour through the LEAP program and winning the Irish Open and then almost winning in Evian and then winning the Scottish Open, she kind of came on with a bang.”

That ‘bang’ Ko referenced wasn’t hyperbole.

In 2025, Woad delivered results that turned heads across professional golf. She won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open by six shots as an amateur, finishing at 21-under, and tied for third at the Evian Championship, just one stroke shy of a major title. She then captured the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, her first LPGA victory, with a 21-under 267, earning $300,000.

Woad’s path to the LPGA came through the Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP). It’s a points-based system allowing top female amateurs to earn tour status by accumulating 20 points over four years through elite performances. This direct route to the professional circuit has proven its worth with Woad’s success.

But that’s not it. The 28-year-old also praised what separates flash-in-the-pan talents from genuine threats.

“Outside of just her talent, she seems like a very hard worker, and she’s grinding out there before and after play. I think all of that time and effort really shows in the results.”

Both golfers are locked at 8-under par heading into the weekend at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. The leaderboard shows why Ko’s praise carries weight. Woad isn’t just keeping pace with established stars; she’s leading alongside them.

Ko carded a solid 67 in her second round, finishing at 8-under total. Her scorecard showed consistent play with birdies on holes 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15, demonstrating the veteran experience that’s won her multiple majors.

Woad matched Ko’s position with a 69, also reaching 8-under. The 22-year-old’s round included impressive birdies on holes 8, 11, 12, and 15, though a bogey on 9 created drama. She recovered brilliantly, showing the mental toughness Ko has repeatedly praised, proving she belongs among golf’s elite despite her youth.

Well, that mutual respect extends beyond the scorecard. Ko admitted she didn’t know Woad well personally before, but their recent interactions changed that: “In the times I’ve gotten to talk to her, she’s very sweet and very funny. I enjoy her company.”

The course itself tested both players differently. Ko emphasized the challenge posed by the mixed tees—black, white, and blue—which created varied difficulties throughout the round. She singled out the greens as the biggest factor, noting that tournament conditions make them far more demanding than in everyday play. The pristine, lightning-fast surfaces require precision that separates contenders from pretenders.

Meanwhile, Woad showed the competitive fire that’s driven her meteoric rise: “I looked at the leaderboard quite a lot today because I was getting annoyed. Seemed like there weren’t that many low scores out there, so kind of knew I was still in it.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Ko has publicly praised Woad’s game and mindset.

At the 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Ko’s admiration went even further. She revealed her coach had shared videos of Woad’s swing because Ko wanted to study specific aspects of her technique, describing the young star as having a cool, calm, collected demeanor that’s crucial in competitive golf. Ko even expressed an interest in picking Woad’s brain during tournament rounds.

While Ko focuses on her on-course competition with rising stars like Woad, off-course developments have also put her in the spotlight this week, beyond tournament play.

Lydia Ko walks away from LIV Golf deal

Ko discontinued her involvement with LIV Golf quietly, without any public announcement.

The civil war in golf is still changing the way professionals work together in the sport. As she tries to find her way between traditional tours and LIV’s Saudi-backed model funded by the Public Investment Fund, Ko’s choice shows that she is carefully managing her brand.

Lydia Ko has stayed on the LPGA Tour despite the controversy. Her broken ties show that she values sticking to established tour structures more than pursuing potentially profitable partnerships that could harm her legacy and public image.

The timing is interesting because she is currently in good shape and focused on competing with young talents like Woad. As she fights the next generation for tournament titles and solidifies her place among golf’s all-time greats, Ko seems determined to keep distractions to a minimum.