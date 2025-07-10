Lydia Ko Has Clear Message for Rory McIlroy After Nelly Korda Dismissed His Masters Victory

For Lydia Ko , Rory McIlroy‘s 2025 Masters win was more than just seeing a fellow golfer claim a victory that had eluded him for a long period of time. It was a form of validation that things beyond the realm of possibility could very well be done with hardwork and focus. So it is no surprise that she got a bit emotional, watching the victory while she was getting a manicure. “In all honesty, I got pretty teary,” Ko recalled the moment she saw McIlroy clinch the title.

McIlroy’s victory at Augusta meant that he completed the Career Grand Slam, a rare achievement attributed to players who have won all four majors in the men’s competition. McIlroy became the sixth player to clinch the title of Career Grand Slam winner, joining a list of celebrated golfers like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player. The thing is, McIlroy had won his third major in 2014. It took him eleven long years, more time than he took to win three Grand Slams after turning professional, to win the fourth one.

Now, Lydia Ko is in a similar situation. The New Zealand star has won three major championships on the LPGA Circuit. She won the Evian Championship in 2015, becoming the youngest major winner in women’s golf. A year later, she claimed the Chevron Championship. In the same year, she finished T3 at the U.S. Women’s Open and 2nd at the Women’s PGA Championship. She had to wait another 8 years before she clinched a third major, at the Women’s British Open in 2024.

Career grand slam for McIlroy, Inspiration for Lydia Ko

And now the next step seems achievable for the 28-year-old.“The career grand slam has been my biggest goal. I think when I first said it, I did not realize how difficult it is to win one major championship, let alone all five major championships separately. So, that has been a goal of mine, but after winning the AIG Women’s Open last year, that was a new goal that got set in my mind and I thought the impossible happened by winning that tournament. Winning the Olympic gold and winning the AIG Women’s Open made me realize that if I set my mind to it and I do the right things, then why not?” The New Zealand golfer explained her current state of mind.

Ko is now on the lookout for a fourth title at the U.S. Women’s Open or the Women’s PGA Championship to become the eighth Career Grand Slam winner in women’s golf. It is something she has actively professed as an interest she wants to achieve. And that is what makes McIlroy’s victory a key part of Ko’s journey. Ko explained how much the fellow golfer’s victory meant to her.

” Seeing his emotional reaction made me teary because I feel like if I do have that opportunity to be in a similar position to him, I can totally see how meaningful it would be and how difficult it is. When other people judge you and criticize you, those kinds of thoughts getting engraved in your own head, so you often become your own worst enemy. I would love that opportunity to fight my own demons, so it was honestly really inspiring seeing Rory win.” The LPGA pro admitted.

Ko’s reaction was completely different from another LPGA star’s. Nelly Korda admitted that she failed to catch the 2025 Masters action live and instead followed it on social media.

Nelly Korda gives flowers to McIlroy despite not catching his victory live

“Yeah, hats off to him. Such an amazing accomplishment. But I did not watch at all. I don’t think I watched one shot of that final round. I didn’t even watch the Masters too much this year. I followed along mainly on social media.” The World No.1 stated during the pre-tournament press conference at the JM Eagle LA Championship earlier this year.

Despite not watching the iconic moment, Korda was able to understand the gravity of the victory and how much it impacted the Northern Irish golfer. “That’s such an amazing accomplishment, especially with all the outside noise, all the pressure leading up to it. For him to kind of set that aside and go out there and play golf, especially with the kind of mistakes that he was making also during his round, is incredible to see. Very impressive.” Korda added.

While Korda saw it as another amazing moment in a sport full of amazing moments, her LPGA mate saw more to it. For Lydia Ko, there was motivation, but there were also parallels that she could relate to from McIlroy’s eventual victory.

