Lydia Ko Has Just 9 Words After Agonizing Exit from LPGA Major in France

Ten years ago, Lydia Ko etched her name into golf history by becoming the youngest player ever to win a major at the Evian Championship. Fast forward a decade, and the contrast couldn’t be more striking. The LPGA Hall of Famer returned to the scenic French venue this week, but instead of adding another chapter to her Evian legacy, she exited early after missing the cut. While she hasn’t been playing her best on the LPGA Tour lately, the 28-year-old shared her thoughts on the early exit and what comes next.

Lydia Ko’s early exit from the Amundi Evian Championship left many fans stranded, since she entered the event with such a remarkable track record. With only a few standout performances and several disappointing runs, Ko’s 2025 season has been marked with inconsistency. The form that once made her a dominant force has largely dipped this year. That inconsistency was evident once again in the Evian Championship, where rounds of 73 and 74 left her at 5-over par for the tournament. Even though the 28-year-old has been off her game lately, she usually gains back her rhythm in the Evian. This failure marked only the second time she didn’t go forward into the weekend rounds.

Following Ko’s painful exit from the event, she spoke up about her shortcomings at Evian through a recent Instagram post. “Wish my golf was as beautiful as the views” Ko said on her post. Ko’s 9-word message, although deceptively simple, carries more weight than appears. Her voice echoed the quiet frustration of a player who once dominated this stage. She didn’t offer a detailed explanation about why she couldn’t make the cut; rather, she reverberated a rare mix of self-awareness and humility. This only goes on to display her resilience and the spirit that makes her a champion, despite her current struggles.

Not Alone in Disappointment: Other Big Names Join Ko in Early Exit

Lydia Ko wasn’t the only star-studded player packing her bags in the Amundi Evian Championships. The event proved to be a challenging competition with many notable names making an early exit. The cut line fell at 2-over-par, and only 74 players advanced to the weekend rounds. However, the most surprising was the exit of the World No. 4, Ruoning Yin, missing by just one stroke. Her 2025 season has been a standout in terms of consistency, finishing strong in many events. But Evian was one of those events with a sharp cut-off, where Yin couldn’t carry her form moving forward.

Shooting 73-75 to miss her fifth consecutive cut was former World No. 1, Lilia Vu. Vu’s general trend has been plagued with performance gaps, currently ranking 154th in the greens. In Gee Chun made another shocking exit, who the fans expected more from.

Despite the disappointment, the Amundi Evian Championship has showcased an outstanding display of class from all the ladies. Reigning at the top of the leaderboard sits South Korea’s Somi Lee, with an exceptional 10-under par. World No. Nelly Korda has also claimed her spot on the board, sitting at a striking distance of 5 shots, tied with amateur Lottie Woad. 2025 LPGA winner Madelene Sagstrom, former Evian champion Brooke Henderson, and rookie Jenny Bae, are among the other golfers who barely made the cut.

The 2025 edition rounded off a surprisingly long list of notable players who made their early departure. As the weekend unfolds, the spotlight now shifts to the players still in the hunt, ready to take center stage on one of the most scenic yet demanding stages.