Lydia Ko & Others React as LPGA Supports Players With $1.6M Move Ahead of New CEO’s Arrival

“Someone who has a lot of experience in this field and someone who knows how to talk to people the right way to bring attention and more investment into the game of golf,” said Nelly Korda when asked in late 2024 what she hoped to see in the next commissioner. It was clear that she and the other players wanted someone with experience, someone who could bring money into the game. This was an indirect message to the new commissioner of the LPGA.

Not long ago, Craig Kessler came into the picture as the new commissioner of the LPGA. He is set to take over after July 15. His views for the LPGA have been clear from the start: “Something incredible is happening to the LPGA, and I have to be part of it,” he said when he was announced as the commissioner of the LPGA. He hinted that something big would be happening, and he would be a part of it. But is it time for the big thing to happen yet?

KPMG is investing more money into women’s golf, and this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will have its biggest prize money ever, which will be $12 million, which is $1.6 million more than last year. “KPMG has put so much into it; they really make sure we’re delivering. Everything we’ve done together shows how committed they are,” said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer at the PGA of America. KPMG has been a sponsor of the Women’s PGA Championship and is now extending the partnership till 2028. This investment was much needed for women’s golf, which tends to be ignored by sponsors. And this move by KPMG did not go unnoticed by the players; in fact, it was quite the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Incredible announcement from @KPMGSports. Proud to be a KPMG ambassador who does so much to support the women’s game! @KPMGWomensPGA” reacted Leona Maguire. She’s seen how the game has grown over the years, and her reaction shows just how much moves like this really mean to players both personally and professionally. Stacy Lewis, a veteran LPGA Tour player, also reacted, “Great to see KPMG continue to make an impact in women’s golf!” KPMG’s consistent backing isn’t just appreciated; it’s a sign that real progress is finally happening. Some of the other big names in golf were also a part of this celebration.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) Expand Post







Lydia Ko, the biggest name in the golf world, has also liked the Instagram post, which shows she’s keeping a close eye on everything happening around the major. With her chasing that career Grand Slam, this event could be the one, and seeing the purse go up probably gave her an extra boost of confidence. Not only this, but Jessica Korda, alongside Ko, liked the post. This move of the LPGA in partnership with KPMG has indeed won the hearts of many players. The winner this year will take home $1.8 million, but who are the top players to look out for this season of KPMG?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top 3 players to watch at this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda’s back in action after a tough finish at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she came up just two shots short of the win. It was a solid week; she finished 5 under, but not quite the result she wanted. After that, she took a breather, skipping the Meijer LPGA Classic to reset and get her head right for the next big one. And let’s not forget, she’s already been a champ here before she won this major back in 2021. With her experience and that fire from coming so close last time, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her make a serious run this week. And then there is the player who beat Nelly in the US Open and took home the trophy.

Maja Stark, who’s riding high after a huge win at the U.S. Women’s Open, might not shy away from taking on tough shots. That win showed she’s more than ready to compete at the highest level, and with that kind of energy behind her, she could be a serious threat again this week. Nelly was not the only one skipping the Meijer LPGA Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lydia Ko was chasing the U.S. Women’s Open, finishing tied for 26th and missing her shot at the career Grand Slam, but that doesn’t mean she’s out of the picture. She skipped the Meijer too, clearly putting all her focus into this week. Earlier this season, she looked sharp with a runner-up at the Founders Cup and a top-six finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations event. This might be her week, after all!

The stage is set, the pressure is real, and the competition is fierce. We’ll find out in just a few days who rises to the top.