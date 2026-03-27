Lydia Ko Quietly Made Huge Equipment Switch as She Nearly Shoots 59 in Historic Round

Lydia Ko is not known for changing her putter. But times have changed. The New Zealand star came to the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass this week after years using the same Scotty Cameron prototype, building a rare level of trust in her equipment. But on Tuesday, she tried a new putter, and by Thursday, she shot a career-low 60 to lead the field at Whirlwind Golf Club’s Cattail Course in Chandler, Arizona.

“I actually put in a new putter this week. Like I’ve had my old putter for a really long time, like the same model, so it was kind of different just to have something else,” Ko’s explanation at the post-game press conference at the Ford Championship for what changed this week was as straightforward as the round itself was extraordinary.

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She made the switch on Tuesday. Her playing partner noticed before the second hole. By the 9th green, the new putter had delivered 12 birdies, no bogeys, and 25 putts. Ko, led by one over defending champion Hyo Joo Kim, who shot 61. Nelly Korda was two shots back at 63.

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In over 1,030 LPGA rounds, Ko had never started with four straight birdies. She acknowledged this herself:

Imago 01.03.2015. Clearwater, New Zealand. Lydia Ko during play at the ISPS Handa New Zealand Womens Open – Final Round, golf tournament held at Clearwater, 1 March 2015. xJosephxJohnsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxSWExNORxDENxFINxONLY ActionPlus11601509

01 03 2015 Clearwater New Zealand Lydia KO during Play AT The handa New Zealand Womenu0026#39;s Open Final Round Golf Tournament Hero AT Clearwater 1 March 2015

“I don’t think I’ve ever actually started a round with four birdies, so it was nice to take advantage of the good start and continue that on my back nine as well.”

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After that, Ko added birdies regularly, never going more than two holes without one. She missed a six-foot putt on the par-5 seventh with three holes left, then made a 20-footer on eight and a seven-footer on nine to finish at 60. This was the eighth 60 in LPGA Tour history and only the fourth since 2010. It was also better than her previous best of 62, last matched at the 2021 Chevron Championship.

Only Annika Sörenstam has broken 60 on the LPGA Tour, shooting 59 in Phoenix 25 years ago. Ko, now qualified for the Hall of Fame after her Olympic gold in Paris in 2024, finished one shot short of that record.

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“I think the number 59 did cross my mind by the time I holed my birdie putt on 6, but it wasn’t like I had a lot of pressure to like break 60. It was just more like, ‘Oh, it’s really cool to be in this position,'” she added.

The composure held because Ko had already decided not to chase the number. She focused on each shot, switched between them, and kept her attention on execution rather than the scorecard across all 18 holes.

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The putter at the center of it all is one Ko identified without hesitation when asked.

“It’s a new Scotty Cameron 12. As most people know, I have a thing — I have my love towards Scotty Cameron putters, so it’s very unusual for me to change out of my putter,” she said.

Before this week, Ko used a Scotty Cameron P5 GSS Center Shaft Tour Prototype and rarely considered changing. The switch surprised even those closest to her equipment.

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“It just rolled good. Went in the bag on Tuesday, and I think even Paul at Scotty Cameron, and Tom were kind of surprised that I was going to change. Maybe it’s a honeymoon phase, who knows,” she added.

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 29: Lydia Ko of New Zealand during the final round of the Mediheal Championship on April 29, 2018 at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco,CA (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: APR 29 LPGA Golf Damen – Mediheal Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18042907

The club at the center of Thursday’s round has a construction and tour record worth examining in full.

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The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 that Lydia Ko now trusts has serious Tour credentials

Ko uses the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter, which is designed for stability. Its weight is pushed to the edges to keep the head steady during the stroke. The face stays square, making it a good fit for players with a straight-back, straight-through motion. It has 3.5 degrees of loft, a 70-degree lie angle, and comes in standard lengths with adjustable weight. This putter is made for consistent performance.

The Phantom X 12 isn’t the most common model on Tour, but some top players use it. Earlier this season, Russell Henley played with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 prototype at The Sentry. An equipment breakdown showed that the 12-head shape is becoming more popular among pros who want high-MOI stability.

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The Phantom family has a strong track record. Max Homa has won several PGA Tour events with Phantom X putters. Justin Thomas used a Phantom X 5 knuckle neck prototype to win the PGA Championship, and Russell Henley won the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a Phantom 5 Tour prototype. As of this week, no other top LPGA player is confirmed to use the exact Phantom X 12 model.