Lydia Ko Responds After LPGA Commissioner Handpicked Her for a Rare Career Honor

A night of glitz, glamour, and gratitude unfolded at the 2025 Rolex LPGA Awards. The spotlight shone on some of golf’s most respected figures. There were 16 LPGA members present at the 2025 Rolex LPGA Awards. Lydia Ko handed the Founders’ Award to Stacy Lewis. But she didn’t just give an award at the glamorous night; she was there to collect one, too.

The New Zealander received the Commissioner Award, as she was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. After receiving the award, Lydia Ko has penned down a message for the LPGA commissioner, Craig Kessler. Uploading an image of herself on the stage alongside other Hall of Famers, Lydia Ko wrote, “Thank you to Craig for the commissioner award. Very grateful for the recognition alongside all of the Hall of Famer’s!”

The Commissioner Award was introduced in 1991. The LPGA awards it to someone who has contributed uniquely to the LPGA and its members. To qualify to get the award, LPGA stars who are active from 1998 and beyond should get a minimum of 27 points. Ko secured her 27th point at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her gold-medal performance.

“I’m not complaining the way that it happened, but the gold medal was such a big deal that I think at the moment I was just over the moon about winning the gold medal and kind of finishing that medal set that being in the Hall of Fame was … yeah, it was nice to get both of them out of the way, but I wish in ways …” Lydia Ko said after receiving the award.

After being the youngest on the LPGA Tour for many things, she has now become the youngest to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. She was the youngest to win on the LPGA Tour at the Canadian Open. Lydia Ko won at the age of 15 years, 4 months, and 2 days. Since then, Ko has managed to achieve many feats. At just 17, she was the youngest to win at the CME Tour Championship. After that, she became the youngest male or female golfer to become World No. 1.

Now, Lydia Ko will play the CME Tour Championship for the first time as a Hall of Famer. The CME Tour Championship features a field of the top 60 golfers on the Race to CME standings. The 23x LPGA winner ranks 26th on the list and has entered the event. She will play with Japan’s Ayaka Furue at 10:40 am local time. However, she will face tough competition from elite LPGA stars, including Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and others.

Alongside Lydia Ko, Stacy Lewis also received an award. She won the Founders’ Award. After giving this award to Stacy Lewis, Ko penned an emotional message for her, too.

Lydia Ko’s heartfelt message to Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis announced her retirement at the weather-affected Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. “Never in a million years would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away. I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA,” she wrote in an article published on the LPGA website.

After presenting Lewis the Founders’ Award, Lydia Ko took it to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you, Stacy, for all you have done and continue to do for the LPGA. We are so grateful to have you, and I’m so honored to present you with your award! You are someone I really look up to.”

While fans will see Lydia Ko play in the CME Tour Championship, Stacy Lewis won’t be part of the field. Since she finished 147th on the Race to CME standings, she is not eligible. Across all the events she played in, she accumulated 51.600 points. However, the last to qualify was Pajaree Anannarukarn, who has 518.746 points.

Many, including Pajaree, Brooke Matthews, Lucy Li, and Nataliya Guseva, were able to make it because of their stellar performance at the ANNIKA 2025.