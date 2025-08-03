Lydia Ko Sends 9-Word Strong Message After Failing to Defend AIG Women’s Open Title

Lydia Ko came into the 2025 AIG Women’s Open hoping to recreate the magic of her stunning 2024 victory, where she lifted the trophy with a clutch Sunday finish that cemented her comeback season. That triumph had not only marked her third major win but also symbolized a full-circle moment in her career, reigniting conversations about her place among golf’s modern greats.

But Royal Porthcawl had other plans this time. Battling tough links conditions and a fiercely competitive field, Ko couldn’t find the same spark she had a year ago. Still, the week carried deep meaning for her. It wasn’t just about a trophy—it was about reflecting on how far she’s come, and how much she still gives to the game, both on and off the course.

Lydia Ko might not have defended her Women’s Open title this weekend, but the Kiwi golf star exited Royal Porthcawl with her head held high and a heart full of gratitude. In a touching Instagram post after her final round, Ko shared a powerful nine-word message: “Your passion, love and support is like no other!” Accompanied by a serene photo and her signature smile, Ko thanked fans for the overwhelming encouragement during her title defense attempt. She wrote, “Special feeling playing as the defending champion @aigwomensopen 💙 Big thank you to all the fans…” — a post that quickly resonated across the LPGA community.

While her 2025 campaign at the AIG Women’s Open didn’t lead to a repeat win, Ko’s grace and optimism captured the spotlight. Her journey this week was about more than just the leaderboard—it was about legacy, leadership, and passing the torch to rising stars like Spain’s Paula Martin Sampedro, who stole the final-round headlines.

Ko’s praise for Paula Martin Sampedro highlights Golf’s next generation

Lydia Ko wasn’t alone in commanding attention at Royal Porthcawl. Playing alongside Lydia Ko, Stanford standout Paula Martin Sampedro stormed through the final round with a blistering 4-under 68—powered by a back-nine 30 featuring five consecutive birdies. That sizzling stretch helped her clinch the prestigious Smyth Salver, awarded to the tournament’s top amateur.

Ko had a front-row seat to the fireworks. “Honestly, even in the front nine, the couple of bogeys she made, she got some really nasty lip-outs,” Ko said. “If a couple of those dropped it would’ve been an unbelievable round. It was still an unbelievable round, and it was fun to play alongside her today.”

Martin Sampedro, just 20, joins an elite list of Spanish women to win the Smyth Salver Award—including legends like Marta Figueras-Dotti and Luna Sobron. Her coach and caddie this week, Alejandro Larrazabal, also carries legacy credentials—he won the British Amateur at this very course in 2002.

While Ko’s own Sunday wasn’t headline-grabbing, her presence alongside Martin Sampedro made it a special day for both players—and for fans. Ko’s mentorship, support, and celebration of her younger counterpart’s triumph underscores her role as a veteran leader on the LPGA Tour. As Ko gracefully steps away from the spotlight this week, she reminds the golf world that sportsmanship and heart go hand-in-hand with success.

Ko may not be lifting the trophy this year, but her parting message says it all: gratitude, pride, and the joy of watching the future unfold.