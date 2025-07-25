Lydia Ko Shows True Character With Strong Message to Nelly Korda in the Middle of Her Slump

As the world’s best golfers prepare to converge at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl next week, anticipation is building for one of the most storied championships in the sport. Among them is Lydia Ko as she returns to defend her title after missing back-to-back cuts at the Evian and the Dow Championship. As Ko offered insights into her preparation, she also made her feelings clear about fellow player Nelly Korda, and that revelation spoke volumes—not just about Korda’s dominance, but about Ko’s character.

We know Lydia Ko is one of the most accomplished players in women’s golf. Her 2024 season was a remarkable resurgence, highlighted by a gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, making her the only golfer in history to earn a full set of Olympic medals (gold, silver, bronze). She even had a commanding victory at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St.Andrews. With her stellar win at the Olympics, Ko earned herself a permanent place in the LPGA Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest ever to do so. But despite having such remarkable achievements, it was her humility and grace in recognizing the achievements of her peers, particularly Nelly Korda, that stood out in a recent appearance on the No Laying Up podcast.

In the podcast, Ko reflected on the rapidly increasing competitiveness of women’s golf that she has been witnessing since her turning professional in 2013. “I feel like this is the third generation that I’ve been in,” Ko said. And while she spoke of the transition as being impressive, she also explained why Korda’s 2024 season was commendable, merely because it was achieved amidst the tough competition. “And just to see how much the game has grown, how much, you know, how difficult it is to actually win. And that’s why the year that Nelly had, I mean, I had an amazing year, but the year that Nelly had last year, that was just unreal,” she added.

Unlike her 2025 season, Korda’s 2024 season was indeed ‘unreal.’ Her dominant run included seven LPGA victories, five of which were consecutive wins, a major title (The Chevron Championship), and the Player of the Year award, making her one of the most prominent figures in golf’s recent memory. But Lydia Ko was no less. She had three wins last year, including a major, and earned her way into the Hall of Fame. Even amid her own career-defining season, Ko showed deep respect for what Korda achieved, highlighting Korda’s skill among the growing depth of the field. Her acknowledgment of Korda’s excellence doesn’t diminish her own—it enhances it, reminding us that true champions celebrate the success of others while staying motivated by the evolving challenge.

This perspective sets the stage for a deeper truth Ko acknowledged—one that goes beyond admiration and speaks to the core of what it takes to thrive in today’s game.

Lydia Ko on Why Being Great Is No Longer Enough

While Ko’s comments about Korda were a testament to her maturity and sportsmanship, she also added that recognition in golf is no longer just about being good, it’s about being relentless. “It keeps us on our toes, and that’s why I’m still out here practicing,” she said with a smile. Her ability to adapt, compete, and continue winning across the generational shifts speaks volumes about her resilience and evolving mindset. Ko’s reflections reveal how much more demanding professional golf has become, both physically and mentally. The margin between winning and finishing outside the top 10 has narrowed dramatically. With new talent constantly emerging and seasoned players continuing to sharpen every edge of their game, the competition is deeper than ever.

Beyond competition, Ko spoke about the longevity the sport offers, saying, “But yeah, it’s such a it’s an amazing sport. You can really do this for as long as you want, as long as you’re healthy.” While she admitted she doesn’t know how long she’ll continue playing professionally even after her retirement rumours, it’s clear golf will remain central to her life. “I don’t honestly don’t know how long I’m going to be around for, but I think it’s it’s something that’s always going to be a big part of me,” Ko said. That self-awareness, paired with a deep love for the game, underscores what separates Ko from many athletes.