Lydia Ko Threatens Legal Action After Being Linked to Allegation Involving South Korea’s First Lady

A controversy involving Lydia Ko has escalated into a political dispute in South Korea, with the professional golfer denying an opposition lawmaker’s allegation that she gave golf lessons to First Lady Kim Hea-kyung. The identities of the people shown in the footage cited by the lawmaker have not been independently confirmed, and Ko has threatened legal action over the claims.

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On October 26, People Power Party lawmaker Joo Jin-woo alleged that Kim, the wife of President Lee Jae-myung, played golf at Taereung Country Club in Seoul on October 20 with a prominent professional golfer. Joo identified that golfer as Ko and released video footage he said supported his allegations. However, the footage does not independently establish that the people shown were Kim and Ko.

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Ko swiftly rejected the allegation in a statement posted on Instagram. “The news report published today is not true and has nothing to do with me whatsoever,” she wrote, adding, “In particular, on the date mentioned in the article, I was attending an official event for a sponsor, and I have no connection whatsoever to the reported claims.”

“Going forward, if false information that has not been verified is circulated, or if articles, posts, or comments damage my reputation, I intend to take legal action as appropriate depending on the circumstances.”

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The timing of the alleged outing added to the controversy. October 20 was the day a fire broke out in Seoul’s Yeoksam-dong area, leaving 19 people injured, according to reports. Joo questioned the appropriateness of the alleged golf outing while the emergency was unfolding. However, both the alleged participation of the first lady and Ko’s involvement remain disputed.

During a parliamentary audit before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on October 26, Joo raised further questions about the potential cost of the alleged golf lesson. He argued that a lesson with a prominent professional golfer could cost tens of millions of won and questioned who would have paid the fee. He also invoked South Korea’s anti-corruption legislation, commonly known as the Kim Young-ran Act, and laws concerning bribery through brokerage. These were questions raised by Joo, not established legal violations.

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The presidential office rejected the allegations as false and criticised media outlets for repeating claims without adequate verification. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea also challenged the suggestion that the reported use of Taereung Country Club amounted to the private misuse of a military facility, arguing that civilians can book and play at the course.

The dispute intensified when Joo attempted to show the footage during the parliamentary audit. Democratic Party committee chair Seo Young-kyo stopped the video from being played, prompting Joo to question the decision and insist that the footage warranted scrutiny. He maintained that Ko had accompanied Kim and that the video showed the first lady receiving a golf lesson, but neither identification has been independently established.

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The disagreement has since escalated into a threatened legal battle. According to The Korea Times, the Democratic Party announced plans to file a criminal complaint against Joo for what it described as “repeatedly spreading false information about the president’s family.” Joo said he would respond with a counter-complaint for false accusations.

For Ko, the controversy comes as she prepares to return to competition on the LPGA Tour. The 29-year-old has 23 career victories and was inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in 2024.

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Ko is married to Jun Chung, the son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young. She is scheduled to compete in this week’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia as the LPGA Tour continues its four-tournament swing through Asia. As the political dispute develops, Ko has made her position clear: she denies any involvement in the alleged golf outing and says she will consider legal action if false or damaging claims continue to circulate.